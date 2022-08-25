Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Labor Day events in San Antonio for 2022 – Enjoy the long weekend with this list of things to do & fun activities!
San Antonio Labor Day weekend 2022 is almost here, and the city is preparing for an exciting and fun long weekend to come!. Labor Day is customarily observed as the unofficial end of summer when families start to pack up their summer homes and head home, while American beaches close for the year. But, this does not mean that the fun stops, as Labor Day events in San Antonio start and people start getting busy with their plans for the perfect Labor Day weekend in San Antonio.
San Antonio announces schedule for 7th annual UNESCO World Heritage Festival
Five full days of cultural events.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
msn.com
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Texadelphia's mouth-watering chimichanga
San Antonio Burrito Bites, a weekly column searching for and grubbing on the best burritos in San Antonio and the Hill Country. As the Texas Hill Country reporter, I am all over the map. So, finding quick stops to grab a bite to eat is key. And what better Texas food than burritos? This series will see me scouring Texas for burritos and trying some of the local favorite hotspots (with your help). My palate is a clean slate and ready to get to work for the good of the people. I understand that in South-Central Texas, tacos are the king, but great burritos are here too.
Tropically inspired cocktail bar La Ruina to open in downtown San Antonio
Opening this September.
MySanAntonio
What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other
People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
San Antonio burger staple Mark's Outing to open new location at the Shops at Rivercenter
The new location is expected to open no later than Oct. 1, according to owner Mark Outing.
flicksandfood.com
Did You Hear the One About the New Coffee Bar in Town
Did You Hear Black Rock Coffee Bar Opened its First Store in San Antonio. Did you hear, Black Rock Coffee Bar has brought their unique coffee and beverage experience to San Antonio, Texas. This is Black Rock Coffee Bar’s first location in the San Antonio metro area and 15th in the state.
San Antonio named as one of the best cities for thrifting, beating out Austin
Three Texas cities made the top 10 list, which ranked New York as the nation's No. 1 thrifting spot.
50-acre Hill Country oasis fires up $20 million price tag, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag. The 50-acre property in Comal County boasts its own biergarten and much more.
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
msn.com
O'Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O'Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went...
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
McAllen's I Love Chamoy wins H-E-B's $25K 'Quest for the Best' grand prize
This chamoy winner is unique.
Thieves Make Off With 6-Foot Rooster Statue From Texas Business: VIDEO
"It probably even more hurt that it happened in my neighborhood."
Salad restaurant Sweetgreen set to open San Antonio spot at The Quarry
San Antonio will finally have a taste of Sweetgreen.
