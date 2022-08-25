ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams is handed a first-round tie against world No. 80 Danka Kovinic at the US Open as 23-time Grand Slam winner heads into her last ever tournament, while Raducanu faces Cornet and men's champion Medvedev takes on Kozlov

By Jake Nisse For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Serena Williams will begin her US Open swansong against Danka Kovinic, as she plays for the last time in Flushing - and overall - before her expected retirement after the tournament.

Williams returned to the court in June after a year-long absence from tennis, losing in the first round of Wimbledon before also getting eliminated early in Cincinnati and Toronto.

If she manages to get past Kovinic, the out-of-form Williams will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOxLf_0hV6btP000
Serena Williams' is expected to play in the US Open for the final time in this year's edition

BEST OF THE WOMEN'S FIRST ROUND

Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet

Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic

Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini

Naomi Osaka vs. Danielle Collins

Anett Kontaveit vs. Jaqueline Cristian

Elsewhere in the Open field, reigning women's champion Emma Raducanu will face Alize Cornet, while 2020 champ Naomi Osaka faces a tough test against No. 19 seed Danielle Collins.

On the men's side reigning champion Daniil Medvedev is to play American Stefan Kozlov.

Medvedev is the first non-Big 4 member to be

at a Grand Slam in 19 years.

Medvedev also has Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in his quarter of the bracket.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Rafael Nadal will play Rinky Hijikata, while his countryman Carlos Alcaraz is to face Sebastian Baez.

However, men's World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be missing from the tournament, as it was confirmed hours before the draw he won't be competing due to being unvaccinated against COVID.

Djokovic is unable to make the trip due to the US government's rule that non-US citizens must be vaccinated to enter the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IPZe_0hV6btP000
Emma Raducanu will look to defend her Open crown after winning the tournament last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqEAO_0hV6btP000
Novak Djokovic will not play due to the US government's vaccine rules for non-citizens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0h3J_0hV6btP000
 Daniil Medvedev beat Djokovic in the final of the tournament last year for his first Grand Slam

BEST OF THE MEN'S FIRST ROUND

Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefan Kozlov

Nick Kyrgios vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

Rafael Nadal vs. Rinky Hijikata

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastian Baez

Casper Ruud vs. Kyle Edmund

'Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,' Djokovic tweeted Thursday ahead of the draw.

'Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.'

Meanwhile, Djokovic's rival Nadal faces a brutal potential path to the final.

The Spaniard could face No. 32 seed Miomir Kecmanovic, 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, No. 7 Cameron Norrie and No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz - where reigning champion Medvedev could be waiting.

Elsewhere, 10th-seeded American Taylor Fritz is in the same quarter as No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 13 Matteo Berrettini, and could face No. 12 Casper Ruud in a potential Round of 16 matchup.

The tournament will begin on Monday.

ItsMyEntitledOpinion
2d ago

I believe the powers that be placed Serena in the tournament this way because they’re banking on the fact that maybe based on the way she’s been playing lately that she’ll go down early so the distraction of this being “The G.O.A.T.’s” last appearance “in Flushing - and overall - before her expected retirement after the tournament” gets celebrated so we can move on. This opinion, of course, remains to be seen.

3
