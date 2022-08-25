ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9

"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Covers Vogue Japan

The 24-year-old made her modeling debut back in 2020 and signed with DNA Models back in March. Eve Jobs -- who is the daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs -- is the latest cover star for Vogue Japan. As shown in the stunning photo of the cover, below,...
