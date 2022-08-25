Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
toofab.com
Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9
"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
toofab.com
LeAnn Rimes Slips Back Into Her Original Coyote Ugly Costume for Ava Max Video
Coyote Ugly turned 22 this month. LeAnn Rimes can't fight the moonlight ... or the chance to recreate her iconic appearance in "Coyote Ugly." The star, 39, stepped back into her skin-tight snakeskin pants and hopped up onto another bar in two new videos shared to singer Ava Max's TikTok page this week.
toofab.com
Malika Haqq Shares How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
The reality star said some of Khloe's "glory times" have been "stripped from her" due to Tristan's infidelity. Malika Haqq is giving an update on Khloe Kardashian's well-being following her ex Tristan Thompson's latest act of infidelity. While appearing on an episode of Carlos King's podcast, "Reality with The King,"...
toofab.com
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Deny Orchestrating Social Media Attack on Garcelle's Son
"I can't believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax." After Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax spoke out about some of the racist comments he was subjected to by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, three of the show's stars are shutting down any suggestion they were behind the attacks.
toofab.com
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Covers Vogue Japan
The 24-year-old made her modeling debut back in 2020 and signed with DNA Models back in March. Eve Jobs -- who is the daughter of the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs -- is the latest cover star for Vogue Japan. As shown in the stunning photo of the cover, below,...
toofab.com
Beverly Hills 90210 Stars Mourn the Passing of Joe E. Tata: 'There Will Never Be Another'
"One of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I've ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life." The stars of "Beverly Hills, 90210" are paying tribute to beloved cast member Joe E. Tata following his passing. On Thursday, it was...
toofab.com
Shia LaBeouf Reflects on Abuse Allegations, Reveals He's Cheated On 'Every Woman' He's Been With
"I f---ed up bad. Like crash and burn type s---. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that," the actor told Jon Bernthal. Shia LaBeouf is addressing the abuse allegations and accusations of disturbing behavior that have plagued him over the past two years. During a...
