"I can't believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax." After Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax spoke out about some of the racist comments he was subjected to by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, three of the show's stars are shutting down any suggestion they were behind the attacks.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO