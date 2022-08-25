ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodmorningamerica.com

Olivia Rodrigo joins Billy Joel for ‘Uptown Girl’ duet

Nurse reunites with 'ABCD' quadruplet she helped deliver 22 years ago. A Missouri nurse reunited this summer with a young man she helped deliver over two decades ago. In late June, Ben Hellebusch, a nursing student at Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College, was doing a clinical rotation at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and his instructor told the nursing staff that he was a quadruplet and had been delivered at that very hospital when he was a baby along with his three brothers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Billy Joel
E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Honeymoon Is Clearly Over in New Promo

Premiering back in 2011, The Voice continues to showcase talent all over the United States with its 22nd season airing on September 19th. While there have been 22 seasons of the hit NBC show, numerous celebrities have participated in being a judge. They included Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Gwen Stefani. But among all the judges, one reigns supreme, Blake Shelton. Since its original episode, Shelton has called The Voice home. And not only calling it home, he also met his future wife, Stefani on the series. But although the pair are deeply in love, that doesn’t stop them from showing their competitive side.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Performance Info#Havingfun#Grammy Awards#Deja Vu#Madison Square Garden
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Joining Season 31

Dancing with the Stars is once again looking to social media to cast its next batch of celebrity hoofers. Deadline has confirmed that TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi will dance for the mirror ball trophy in season 31 of the Disney+ show. The two will compete against one another. Charli D’Amelio is a huge draw on TikTok: she has more than 145 million followers watching her apply makeup, try out new beauty products, and dance. She was a competitor dancer before posting videos of her performances. She also partnered with Derek Hough earlier this year to recreate a scene from...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

E! News

207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy