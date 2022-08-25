Dancing with the Stars is once again looking to social media to cast its next batch of celebrity hoofers. Deadline has confirmed that TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi will dance for the mirror ball trophy in season 31 of the Disney+ show. The two will compete against one another. Charli D’Amelio is a huge draw on TikTok: she has more than 145 million followers watching her apply makeup, try out new beauty products, and dance. She was a competitor dancer before posting videos of her performances. She also partnered with Derek Hough earlier this year to recreate a scene from...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO