'AGT' 's Sara James Is 'So Grateful' After Simon Cowell Calls Her Performance the 'Best Closure of the Show'
The America's Got Talent judges feel confident a teen semifinalist from Poland will be the show's next big star. During Tuesday night's live show, 14-year-old Sara James wowed the panel with a moody, slower version of the beloved Elton John classic "Rocket Man," with Howie Mandel going so far as to call it a "winning performance."
Olivia Rodrigo Shuts It Down In A Black Bustier And Pleated Skirt On Stage With Billy Joel: ‘Such An Honor’
Olivia Rodrigo surprised Billy Joel‘s Madison Square Garden crowd last week to perform renditions of beloved songs with the rock legend, and fans can’t get enough of her grungy-chic outfit! The “drivers license” hitmaker, 19, ...
goodmorningamerica.com
Olivia Rodrigo joins Billy Joel for ‘Uptown Girl’ duet
Nurse reunites with 'ABCD' quadruplet she helped deliver 22 years ago. A Missouri nurse reunited this summer with a young man she helped deliver over two decades ago. In late June, Ben Hellebusch, a nursing student at Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College, was doing a clinical rotation at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and his instructor told the nursing staff that he was a quadruplet and had been delivered at that very hospital when he was a baby along with his three brothers.
Fergie Returns to 2022 MTV VMAs Stage in Surprise Performance With Jack Harlow
Watch: Fergie Congratulates Ex Josh Duhamel on New Engagement. The singer, 47, made her way back to the stage for the 2022 MTV VMAs and surprised fans with an incredible performance. The award show—which took place this year at the Prudential Center, New Jersey—marked the first live show Fergie has had in years.
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
'AGT': Watch Sara James, Simon Cowell's 14-year-old Golden Buzzer, put twist on Elton John
Nobody got the X on Tuesday's "America's Got Talent" — but the judges still doled out some tough feedback.
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Honeymoon Is Clearly Over in New Promo
Premiering back in 2011, The Voice continues to showcase talent all over the United States with its 22nd season airing on September 19th. While there have been 22 seasons of the hit NBC show, numerous celebrities have participated in being a judge. They included Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Gwen Stefani. But among all the judges, one reigns supreme, Blake Shelton. Since its original episode, Shelton has called The Voice home. And not only calling it home, he also met his future wife, Stefani on the series. But although the pair are deeply in love, that doesn’t stop them from showing their competitive side.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
‘Dancing With The Stars’: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Joining Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is once again looking to social media to cast its next batch of celebrity hoofers. Deadline has confirmed that TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi will dance for the mirror ball trophy in season 31 of the Disney+ show. The two will compete against one another. Charli D’Amelio is a huge draw on TikTok: she has more than 145 million followers watching her apply makeup, try out new beauty products, and dance. She was a competitor dancer before posting videos of her performances. She also partnered with Derek Hough earlier this year to recreate a scene from...
Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution Proves She’s Always Been a Risk-Taker
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Nicki Minaj's fashion evolution deserves a moment 4 life. The award-winning rapper has always worn designs that are so unbelievably bold, it's hard to imagine how she even dreamed them up. Case in point? For the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards,...
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson surprises superfan with live duet on TODAY
As Kelly Clarkson superfan Jade sang “Since You’ve Been Gone” on the TODAY plaza, Kelly Clarkson herself popped in for a duet.Aug. 23, 2022.
Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She Took 2022 Off From ‘The Voice’
Kelly Clarkson will be absent from The Voice for the first time in years when the long-running reality TV singing competition cranks back up in 2022, and in a new interview, the pop superstar and television personality opens up about her reasons for taking the year off. Clarkson — who...
Shania Twain Teases Nostalgic, 'Emotional' Las Vegas Residency: I Want Fans to 'Feel Satisfied'
Shania Twain is ready to wrap her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency in style!. The country star, 56, is kicking off her last run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, and is hoping that fans will appreciate the balance she's struck between nostalgic and energetic fun.
