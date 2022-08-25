Why--- Believe it if you want. We all have free will. One article stated we ( the earth) are at a tipping point. Let's be real here. We have tipped into a point of no return. All that is happening on the earth These can’t all be coincidences. Mankind has basically set it's home the earth on fire. We read so much. So many claim they don't believe in GOD. Those who believe know we were warned Matthew 24:7-8-- For Nations will rise up against Nations and kingdoms against kingdoms and there will be food shortages and earthquakes in one place after another all these things are the beginning of Pangs of distress...What we see happening including the lack of love, the cruelty in the world I encourage everyone to draw close to GOD. He will draw close to you...James 4:8. The damage is done. Only GOD can repair the damage done to this earth" our home." True believers know this is a fact and we will not stop praying....
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Comments / 3