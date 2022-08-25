ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

Omar Aguilar
2d ago

I remember when I didn't feel good in the morning and asked my parents can I stay home then my parents gets a citation for me not attending school.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Falls Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Falls Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Elementary School#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash

The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
LANSDALE, PA
iheart.com

Four People Stabbed During Planned Fight At Elementary School Playground

Authorities in Pennsylvania said that four people were stabbed during a planned fight at the playground of Penn Valley Elementary School in Levittown. The Falls Township Police Department said that two groups of people showed up at the playground on Tuesday (August 23) night between 9 and 11:45 p.m. "During...
LEVITTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

2-year-old boy in back seat of stolen vehicle in Logan reunited with mother

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was an emotional return Thursday night as a mother was reunited with her 2-year-old son who was inside a car that was stolen from a Philadelphia gas station.Police say the 29-year-old mother ran inside the gas station while the child slept in the back seat. In that short amount of time, someone jumped in the car and stole it.It happened at the Sunoco station at Ogontz and Bellfield Avenues in Logan.The boy was later found unharmed a few blocks away."Just before 6 p.m., 35th District police responded to a report of a stolen car with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

1 dead after 3 found shot near Toms River shopping center

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A man was killed and two other people were injured, one critically, when gunfire erupted Saturday at a shopping center in Toms River, New Jersey. Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza on Hooper Avenue. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center. Another 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital and a 25-year-old was treated and released.No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150
TOMS RIVER, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County

A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy