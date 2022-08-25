Read full article on original website
Omar Aguilar
2d ago
I remember when I didn't feel good in the morning and asked my parents can I stay home then my parents gets a citation for me not attending school.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Man wanted in double shooting surrenders after three hour barricade inside North Philadelphia home
Police say a man wanted in double shooting surrenders after a three hour barricade inside North Philadelphia home.
Police: 4-year-old boy shot inside Philadelphia barbershop
"One of the mothers was so traumatized she said there's no way her children are going to be able to go to school tomorrow given what they just experienced," police said.
Police search for suspect after report of man without pants attacking woman on Virginia trail
Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed to have been attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. Fairfax County Parkway Police responded at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at approximately 8:12 a.m. to a...
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m.
Woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 Pennsylvania state trooper death
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash
The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
Intruder shoots man inside West Philadelphia apartment: Police
Police say the armed suspect forced his way into the property and went up to the second floor where he shot the 29-year-old victim.
iheart.com
Four People Stabbed During Planned Fight At Elementary School Playground
Authorities in Pennsylvania said that four people were stabbed during a planned fight at the playground of Penn Valley Elementary School in Levittown. The Falls Township Police Department said that two groups of people showed up at the playground on Tuesday (August 23) night between 9 and 11:45 p.m. "During...
2-year-old boy in back seat of stolen vehicle in Logan reunited with mother
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was an emotional return Thursday night as a mother was reunited with her 2-year-old son who was inside a car that was stolen from a Philadelphia gas station.Police say the 29-year-old mother ran inside the gas station while the child slept in the back seat. In that short amount of time, someone jumped in the car and stole it.It happened at the Sunoco station at Ogontz and Bellfield Avenues in Logan.The boy was later found unharmed a few blocks away."Just before 6 p.m., 35th District police responded to a report of a stolen car with a...
1 dead after 3 found shot near Toms River shopping center
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A man was killed and two other people were injured, one critically, when gunfire erupted Saturday at a shopping center in Toms River, New Jersey. Police responded at around 1:20 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza on Hooper Avenue. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center. Another 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a Monmouth County hospital and a 25-year-old was treated and released.No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or Toms River Police at 732-349-0150
13-year-old drove her parents car and caused 4-vehicle crashes including a school bus, police say
A 13-year-old girl caused the crash of two other vehicles and a school bus after driving her parent's SUV without their knowledge.
ID Sought For Suspects In Deadly Shooting Of 28-Year-Old Reading Dad
Police in Reading are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects they believe are connected to a shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old dad and injured another. Surveillance video released on Friday, Aug. 26 shows two masked men who were seen in the area just minutes before...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shoni Sanders?
"I sometimes look at her picture and I just say, 'Shoni, I'm sorry this happened to you,'" said her father, Jamie Sanders.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County
A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
