PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was an emotional return Thursday night as a mother was reunited with her 2-year-old son who was inside a car that was stolen from a Philadelphia gas station.Police say the 29-year-old mother ran inside the gas station while the child slept in the back seat. In that short amount of time, someone jumped in the car and stole it.It happened at the Sunoco station at Ogontz and Bellfield Avenues in Logan.The boy was later found unharmed a few blocks away."Just before 6 p.m., 35th District police responded to a report of a stolen car with a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO