The View fans shocked as show announces epic ‘surprise’ ahead of its new season

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE VIEW has shocked fans by making a "surprise announcement" about the upcoming season.

The show announced in its trailer that it is coming back a week earlier than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KFoo_0hV6bIBT00
The View is coming back for its 26th season and Whoopi Goldberg is a returning face Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpg0q_0hV6bIBT00
The show shocked fans by moving the premiere date up one week Credit: ABC

The trailer for the show's 26th season dropped earlier this week.

"New views. New co-hosts. The countdown is on. @TheView returns LIVE Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11e|10c|p on ABC for our season premiere!" the video was captioned.

The co-hosts walked out and all waved at the audience as the theme song played over the video.

It featured clips from past seasons and the women posing for promo photos for the upcoming one.

After much debate, the hosts for this season are Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Joy Behar.

But the addition of the new hosts is not what shocked the fans the most.

The original premiere date was supposed to be September 13, but it appears it was moved up a week to September 6.

Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter.

A QUICKER VIEW

View fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement about the new date.

"This is FABULOUS, Ladies!! I love this promo so much ... it's exciting! And you'll be back sooner than I expected ... a wonderful surprise!!! See you on the 6th! #TheView," wrote one fan.

A second fan added a gif of a woman clapping and said: "Oh, I thought it started 9/13!"

"Oh. We're going to be fed so good!" commented another.

"Season premiere on my birthday! Oh happy day to me," tweeted an excited View fan.

"WHAT?!? I'm super excited," said a shocked fan.

"WELCOME BACK!" wrote another.

Many other fans simply said they "can't wait!"

NEW HOST?

The View fans noticed clues in the show’s season 26 trailer that a third new host may be joining the cast.

Just before the show went on hiatus earlier this month, viewers finally learned who would be taking over the spot left empty by ex-host Meghan McCain.

It was announced that not only would Alyssa be a new host, but so would Ana.

Now, some fans are wondering if yet another new host will be joining the cast.

Viewers are speculating about the possibility after spotting some clues in the show's season 26 trailer.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed some other changes and speculated what they could mean.

The Twitter user shared: “Anyone else notice the tint of blue changed? It’s darker compared to the light blue of last season.

“Something’s shifting. New aesthetic coming? Remodeling? 7th cohost announcement soon?”

A second View detective also spotted a furniture change, writing: “I noticed they were sitting on actual stools instead of the normals chairs they usually sit on. Maybe getting a new set!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adw6Y_0hV6bIBT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xJ0p_0hV6bIBT00

Ana made nearly 30 guest-host appearances while Alyssa had a handful under her belt as well.

The View is currently set to return with new episodes, and its new host line-up, on Tuesday, September 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m43tW_0hV6bIBT00
The View is coming back with two new co-hosts Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EzbF_0hV6bIBT00
Some fans think another co-host might even be added Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JMHF_0hV6bIBT00
Alyssa Farah Griffin became the permanent conservative co-host after Meghan McCain left Credit: ABC

Comments / 74

Jason Warnick
3d ago

Is the surprise she will return being unfunny as a comedian? Or will she go elsewhere and discuss topics she knows nothing about yet hold a strong stance on them.! ha ha ha ha ...Much like a typical Liberal...

Reply(5)
35
Linda Jay
3d ago

Of course they can only have Trump haters on their show. They can't handle a Republican that tells the truth.

Reply(1)
41
Art Sutherland
3d ago

Epic Hmmm you need antics to people watch it. Who cares a no mind show for low IQ democrats

Reply
28
