Centre County, PA

Meet Monroe, a grief therapy dog helping Centre County families through the funeral process

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Koch Funeral Home is hosting a party for the newest member of its team, a grief therapy dog named Monroe. The 11-year-old Australian Shepard is part of a complimentary program now offered by the funeral home to help provide support to those who are grieving.

Families can request that Monroe be present for any visitations or services. Therapy dogs have been found to lower feelings of anxiety, depression and stress, according to a study from Johns Hopkins University.

For the Koch Funeral Home, services are not only about closure but about starting the beginning of a new life without your loved one. Monroe can help people through the service and grieving process, funeral director Glenn Fleming said.

“You can imagine how anxious people are to come through our doors,” Fleming said. “Hopefully she helps them through some of that.”

Koch Funeral Home will be hosting an event for the community to meet Monroe from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday. The event coincides with International Dog Day, and guests can learn about Monroe and the benefits she provides.

Koch Funeral Home has been waiting two years to start this program, having made contact with Monroe’s handler, Karen Keller, shortly before the pandemic put a halt to the idea. Koch Funeral Home and Keller have been waiting to put the program into action since.

The home had requests for Monroe since the start of the pandemic but has only been able to officially launch the program now. Spiritual director Jackie Naginey Hook said that several people saw information about Monroe on the website and requested her.

“I can remember a large family, and dogs were really important to the person that died, and so they asked for Monroe but it was right during COVID,” Hook said.

Although Monroe has yet to attend any gatherings at the home, she has been used for a group therapy session the funeral home sponsors.

Australian Shepard Monroe sits outside of Koch Funeral Home, where she serves as a grief therapy dog. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

“We all sat in a circle and I got her out and introduced her,” Keller said. “She went from person to person to person to stand in front of them and if they want to acknowledge her, fine, if not, she’ll go on to the next person.”

Monroe is a certified therapy dog, which takes years of training followed by an intensive test of the dog’s focus and abilities, Keller said. Therapy dogs must have “sound temperament” and are comfortable around mobility devices like walkers, canes or wheelchairs, according to the Therapy Dog International website.

Not every dog can be a therapy dog, it requires a very calm demeanor and sense for those who need comfort. Even some of Monroe’s own pups don’t have the disposition for therapy, Keller said.

For more information on Friday’s event to meet Monroe, visit www.kochfuneralhome.com .

Australian Shepard Monroe lays in the lobby of Koch Funeral Home, where she serves as a grief therapy dog. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

wkok.com

Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death

SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Accidental shooting sends Williamsport juvenile to hospital

Williamsport, Pa. -- Police and emergency personnel rushed to a residence on the 300 block of Louisa Street the evening of August 23 for reports of a gunshot. In this case, the 13-year-old male in the house was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, sustained at 7:40 p.m. according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police. EMS staff were able to stabilize the juvenile before transporting him to the hospital for further emergency treatment. While inside the residence officers located and secured the gun. Members of the Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating how the juvenile came to be in possession of the firearm. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
