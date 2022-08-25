Read full article on original website
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites
Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017.Image via the Daily Mail at YouTube. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
General Lafayette Inn, Named for Revolutionary Strategist, Morphs into Site for Business Plotting and Planning
The former General Lafayette Inn, which is transitioning into a think-tank business site with a social beneficence objective.Image via Michael Klein at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
National Roller Coaster Day Has Blurred By, But Hatfield’s Link to the Thrill Ride Is Always Present
PTC's coaster, The Twister, at Knoebels Amusement Park and Resort, Elysburg, Pa.Image via Michael Horwood at philadelphiatoboggancoastersinc.com. Aug. 16, National Roller Coaster Day, was cause for Brandon Goldner of CBS3 to strap into the story of how a Hatfield company — Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC) — played a critical role in developing this theme park classic.
