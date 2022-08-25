Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Radio Red Sage: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Radio Red Sage! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The longest blooming sage in crimson-red that signals spring with continual...
theprescotttimes.com
AZGFD Local Fishing Report and News
From I-17, travel west on highway 69 toward Prescott Valley, turn left on Glassford Hill Road. Turn right on 2nd street to 5th street. Follow Fain Park signs to the lake.Restrooms, fishing dock, bridge, ramadas, drinking water, historical artifacts, and free parking. There is a fishing dock and hiking trails available.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Protecting Our Groundwater and Rivers
We encourage you to vote for those candidates who understand water issues and promise to work for solutions that help our area. Our state legislators continue to fail to protect our water in our aquifers and rivers. In the Prescott Active Management Area, which includes Dewey-Humbolt, Prescott Valley, Prescott, and...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s WagFest and Fair Returns Sept 17
The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all dog lovers to the WagFest & Fair, on Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Posse Grounds Park Pavilion. This free dog lover’s event will feature canine resource vendors showcasing the area’s best dog-related products and services, a free raffle, and interactive presentations by canine experts.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Prescott City Hall Sale Moving Forward
All bidding proposals indicated they will involve complete demolition of existing structures. City officials are reviewing five bids submitted by four bidders interested in purchasing the existing Prescott City Hall. The bids range from $2 million to $2.55 million. The bids were submitted by Stroh Architecture of Prescott for $2...
SignalsAZ
The 44th Annual Whiskey Row Marathon is October 8!
Get ready to run! On October 8, 2022, the James Family Prescott YMCA presents the 44th annual Whiskey Row Marathon – the oldest continuously run marathon in Arizona and one of the toughest in the US. Proudly sponsored by Dignity Heath, Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Whiskey Row Marathon Highlights.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Mayer residents asked to save water in case its infrastructure collapses
The Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District has been working to prevent further damage, but if another significant storm sweeps through the area, there is a possibility that the water line might be taken out, impacting water availability to residents in the area. Without it, they’ll only have water for a few days.
AZFamily
US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199. At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Police Promotes Two to Detective Ranks
The Yavapai College Police Department has promoted two of its finest to the rank of detective. The detective titles for Travis Munday and Megyn Felton are the first for the YCPD in many years, owing to sheer determination on the part of each of the officers and the agency’s leadership.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Symphony Association Announces Its 56th Season
Youthful prodigies and historic ensembles. Talented soloists from far and wide and virtuosos close to home. It all comes together in a stirring and varied season of music you will not want to miss. Join us when the Yavapai Symphony Association initiates its 56th Season, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 7.
Yavapai County sergeant involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian
PHOENIX — A 74-year-old woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County sergeant while she was crossing the street. Donna Gordon, of Yarnell, was killed around 7 p.m. near Highway 89 and Post Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release.
SignalsAZ
Stephanie Foley Promoted to Sedona Police Chief
The city of Sedona is happy to announce Stephanie Foley as the new Sedona Police Chief. The current deputy chief of police since July 2021, Foley brings over 17 years of law enforcement experience to the position, with her career beginning right here in Sedona as a dispatcher in 2005. Since then, she has held many positions within the Sedona Police Department aside from deputy chief, including the K9 handler for police dog Dalan, patrol sergeant, and patrol lieutenant. She was also named Employee of the Year in June of 2016 because of her proactive collaboration, creative problem-solving skills, leadership abilities, and exemplary work performance.
SignalsAZ
Roughrider Women’s Soccer Bested by Pima
The skies cleared up and the rain and lightning stayed away just enough for Prescott Roughrider women’s soccer team to kick off its showcase tournament on Thursday night at Bradshaw Mountain High School. In the first game of the tournament, the Roughriders fell to the No. 2-ranked Pima Community...
Comments / 0