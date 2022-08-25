The city of Sedona is happy to announce Stephanie Foley as the new Sedona Police Chief. The current deputy chief of police since July 2021, Foley brings over 17 years of law enforcement experience to the position, with her career beginning right here in Sedona as a dispatcher in 2005. Since then, she has held many positions within the Sedona Police Department aside from deputy chief, including the K9 handler for police dog Dalan, patrol sergeant, and patrol lieutenant. She was also named Employee of the Year in June of 2016 because of her proactive collaboration, creative problem-solving skills, leadership abilities, and exemplary work performance.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO