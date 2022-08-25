ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

KSN News

Baseball players ‘catch’ runaway goats in McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County deputies don’t kid around when it comes to animals on the loose. On Thursday, they spent some time trying to corral some runaway goats near Kiowa Road and the Central Christian College baseball field. Members of the Tigers baseball team decided to help herd the goats. A post on […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina, KS
Kansas Sports
Kansas College Sports
Salina, KS
beloitcall.com

Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title

Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
SIMPSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Bolen, David...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Jerry Hall
Salina Post

City of Salina announces multi-week street work on E. Walnut

Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be repairing sections of pavement east of the intersection of E. Walnut Street and S. Fourth Street that are no longer draining and have settled. E. Walnut Street, east of the intersection, will be closed during working hours of 7:30...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1

KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County reopens S. Simpson Road

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department announced this morning that S. Simpson Road between E. Magnolia Road and E. Crawford Street is now open to through traffic. That portion of S. Simpson Road was closed on May 6 due to a federally funded project to improve the S. Simpson Road right-of-way.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 20-26

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: AGUIRRE, DANIEL MARSHALL; 42: Enterprise. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: BERNDT, BRADLEY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Clay Center police: Man going door-to-door thought to be scammer

From the Clay Center Kansas Police Department Facebook page:. There is a white male, approx. 5'8", short brown hair, clean shaven, possibly wearing a black shirt w/2 Cs (one inside the other) on his left breast area. Possibly wearing khaki pants today. Possible vehicle is a dark colored sedan. He is going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal. He is asking to see people's current bills so he can offer a better deal. He talks people into paying him a down payment to start the service.
CLAY CENTER, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about spray-painting at Bill Burke Park

On Sunday, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, in regard to damage to property. An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend. An unknown suspect(s) spray-painted derogatory words and pictures on the walls of the concession stand, maintenance building, and various other signs in the park.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

 https://salinapost.com/

