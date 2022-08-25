Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in Coney Island Boardwalk shooting
The NYPD says one person was killed and four others were injured Saturday in a shooting at Coney Island Beach.
Bridgeport man receives necessary dental work in order to have a kidney transplant
On Sunday, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez was able to have the work done at Dental Care of Stamford after Bob Fiondella and Dick Webb from the organization Amy's Angel decided to help him.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Police: Man wanted for robbing man in wheelchair on bus in Queens
A man is wanted by police for robbing someone in a wheelchair on a bus in Queens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities: Gang member arrested in connection to April shooting in Poughkeepsie
The Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force arrested Isaiah Williams in connection with the non-fatal shooting that happened on Morgan Avenue.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Authorities say one person is in custody following an assault on a commercial bus traveling on the state thruway in Orange County
Feast of Mother Cabrini Festival returns following pandemic pause
The food was back and people enjoyed the rides at the Suffolk County Community College celebration after the pandemic put the festival on pause for the past couple of years.
NYPD: 3 wanted in attempted burglary at Hunts Point apartment building
The suspects are accused of breaking into an apartment building on Manida Street and Spofford Avenue and forcing their way into two separate units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Risk of displacement grows as rent hikes strike city housing
The city recently released a displacement risk map, as rent hikes and other housing issues are increasing risk around the city.
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café holds grand opening on Nostrand Avenue
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café held its grand opening in Brooklyn on Nostrand Avenue Sunday.
2 years later, Bridgeport mother waits for answers in son’s homicide case
It's just days away from the two-year anniversary of when a Bridgeport mother lost her son in a fatal shooting – and she is still waiting for answers.
Police: Man fatally shot after answering his door in Huntington Station
A Huntington Station man was shot and killed Saturday when he answered a knock at his front door, Suffolk police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
ALERT CENTER: Car slams into Dairy Mart in Levittown
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Dairy Mart.
News 12
Car break-ins reported in East Meadow and Bellmore
There have been additional car break-ins in Long Island neighborhoods, this time in the East Meadow and Bellmore areas. A News 12 Long Island viewer sent a doorbell camera video capturing such an incident. They say someone broke into their car early Friday morning and tried to do the same...
News 12
Office of the Inspector General determines 2021 shooting by police in Bridgeport was justified
The Office of the Inspector General has found that shooting by a police officer in Bridgeport that happened in 2021 was justified. The shooting happened in June of 2021. Police say officers tried to pull a vehicle over near Catherine and Main streets after getting a report that the people inside were going to use an illegal handgun in their possession.
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
DOB: Tenant fell from bathroom to cellar in partial collapse inside Highbridge building
A section of floor in the bathroom of a first-floor apartment in Highbridge collapsed into the cellar below Sunday morning, injuring a tenant, according to the Department of Buildings.
Uncle Giuseppe's opens its new location in Yorktown today
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
Comments / 0