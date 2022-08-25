Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film
Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Batgirl is getting "funeral screenings" for cast and crew – before being locked away for good
Top-secret screenings are taking place this week
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
The Verge
Looks like Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC film franchise might have found its new leader
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told investors earlier this month that his grand vision to revitalize the company included finding a new Kevin Feige type to lead its embattled DC Films division to a new era of Marvel Studios-like success. While nothing’s been finalized yet, it seems as if the studio’s found its pick in longtime producer Dan Lin.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates (With Dozens of Special Features)
Buckle up. As soon as next week, you’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise’s adrenaline-fueled flying missions in “Top Gun: Maverick” from the comfort of your couch. The box office-smashing sequel will be available to purchase digitally starting Aug. 23, while 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray versions will release on Nov. 1. The digital release includes 110 minutes of special features that take fans inside the making of the blockbuster hit, including a look at the intense film training the cast went through to prepare for the film’s unparalleled air battle scenes, a behind-the-scenes peek at how the crew captured...
Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson wanted to play Morpheus in The Sandman
The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has revealed Michael Jackson wanted to play Morpheus while he was attempting to create the show in the Nineties.Earlier this month, the streaming giant released a small screen adaptation of Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie.During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gaiman revealed that the King of Pop had wanted to play the iconic character portrayed by Sturridge in the Netflix version.“By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me...
Collider
Shudder's 'V/H/S/99' Receives an Unsettling Official Poster From Creepy Duck Design
An official poster for Shudder's V/H/S/99, the fifth film in the successful indie horror franchise, has just dropped. Like the previous V/H/S films, V/H/S/99 is a found-footage anthology film that will consist of several short horror tales from a slew of different directors, as well as a wraparound story involving a sleazy teen. This installment of V/H/S will be the first to not see the return of any directors who are franchise regulars. Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter will all serve as directors for V/H/S/99.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Nun 2’ lands release date for the Halloween season
One of The Conjuring franchise’s spin-offs, The Nun, has now had its sequel land a suitably spooky release date. Announced to be in the works at 2022 CinemaCon, the follow-up to the 2018 box-office success will see Bonnie Aarons return to the role of Valak / The Nun and fans can now count down the days until they see her back in action. After the original grossed $365 million from a $22 million budget, it was almost certain to return.
Collider
MCU: Phase 4’s New Heroes, Ranked
Phase four of the MCU has been the most divisive yet. Despite films like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home wowing audiences and critics alike (the latter is even returning to cinemas with 'The More Fun Stuff Version'), too many of the films and Disney+ shows have underperformed.
