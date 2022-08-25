Read full article on original website
New Mexico's doctor shortage is self-inflicted
There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live in...
kunm.org
SUN: New Mexico man charged for ties with Islamic State group, NAACP supports the removal of Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group – Associated Press. A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. Herman...
KOAT 7
Cannabis license sales skyrocket in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There has been a spike in the approval and issuing of cannabis license sales since last year, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall,” said the Albuquerque Journal.
Data shows New Mexico has a large racial disparity in social work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time ever, newly released data is giving a clear look at who passes the test to become a social worker. The numbers show large racial disparities in New Mexico, and some say that’s hurting communities. If you want to become a social worker, you need to be licensed. In […]
Augusta Free Press
New Mexico Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money NM Online Casinos
There are over 20 New Mexico casinos to choose from if you want to play at land-based establishments. However, online casinos can provide bigger bonuses, better games, and more rewards. Although the state hasn’t regulated online casinos just yet, there’s still a way to play legally online and win fantastic prizes.
New Mexico Has Awarded Nearly $7.3 Million to Seven Projects Designed to Reduce Diesel Emissions & Air Pollution
"New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 million to seven projects across the state designed to slash diesel emissions and air pollution." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report. This money is the third and final round of a federal settlement: in 2017, Volkswagon reached a $2.7 billion settlement after the car company confessed that it had misrepresented the emission levels of its vehicles.
Why New Mexico prison inmates weren’t getting released during COVID-19
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a quote from ACLU-NM SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why they decided to dismiss a lawsuit asking the state to release prisoners to ensure their safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Published Thursday, the unanimous […]
rrobserver.com
Cannabis licenses grow to more than 1,000 in New Mexico
The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall. To date, 1,027 total licenses have been approved and issued. Those numbers were shared by the division on Tuesday in a presentation to lawmakers...
abc7amarillo.com
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
KFDA
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan funding for small local governments will be distributing the funds immediately. The funds can be used for:. Responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic. Providing premium...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
kjzz.org
This New Mexico teacher is the Grand Canyon National Park's newest astronomer in residence
The Grand Canyon’s new astronomer in residence is spending the month of August at the national park. Lauren Camp was selected by the Grand Canyon Conservancy for the position. She’s a poet and creative writing teacher from New Mexico. The program itself is relatively new — it only...
KFOX 14
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
KOAT 7
New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they’ve seen an uptick this time of year. “It’s...
KOAT 7
Monsoon season impacts chile harvest
SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. — A beloved New Mexico tradition people look forward to is finally here — Green chile season. However, heavy downpours and flash floods have affected crops throughout the entire state. Glen Duggins, the owner and operator of Cinco Estrella Chile in Socorro County said this...
fox40jackson.com
Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report
An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven’t been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
Teen identified as victim in deadly bus crash near Arizona-New Mexico border
SANDERS, Ariz. — One child is dead and six other people are seriously injured after a Holbrook Indian School bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday morning. The school confirmed on Facebook that the bus was taking staff and students on a field trip to Window...
Mobile home communities in New Mexico hit hard by eviction notices
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After New Mexico lifted the eviction moratorium this year, eviction notices started going up and it is impacting people living in mobile homes especially hard. According to New Mexico Legal Aid, they’ve been contacted by 83 clients facing evictions in just two months. In 2019, they had close to 100 clients the […]
