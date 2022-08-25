Several financial and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to get the word out about elder fraud and financial scams. According to the FBI and AARP, Americans who are 50 years and older lost nearly 3 billion dollars to cybercrime in 2021, a 62% increase from the year before. They say to look out for sudden changes in banking activity like frequent ATM withdrawals, wire transactions, gift card purchases, dodgy details about where money is being sent and to whom, and cryptocurrency purchases which these agencies say have exacerbated the problem. If you know of someone who is being exploited or in danger of being exploited, you are urged to contact:

