Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
1949 Graduate Leaves $3.8 Million Estate Gift to Millikin University
August 28, 2022 – Although the late Mary V. Linder had lived in Pekin, Ill., since 1970, she never forgot her Decatur roots — especially Millikin University. Upon her death, the Millikin graduate left the bulk of her estate to Millikin, a gift of gratitude sparked by her fond experiences with the University and her decades living in Decatur. Mary died in 2016, and a check for $3.8 million was recently presented to Millikin after the conclusion of the estate settlement. Previously, Mary’s estate had gifted more than $1 million to Millikin; it was used to help fund the construction of the University Commons and the Exercise Science and Sport Pavilion at West Towne Square.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA on Byers & Co.
August 26, 2022 – Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co. to talk about healthy lifestyles and balancing strength and aerobic training. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Nicole Bateman of the EDC on Byers & Co.
August 26, 2022 – Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation joined Byers & Co. to talk about the positive momentum in Decatur and technology progress. Listen to the podcast now!
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cutoday.info
UICCU Rewards New Homeowner With Trampoline
CHAMPAIGN, Ill,–While reading the story about a local resident who had purchased her first home from Habitat for Humanity, University of Illinois Community CU said it knew it wanted to do something to recognize the accomplishment. The resident, Kim Calhoun, is a mom to three children and a health...
nowdecatur.com
COVID-19 Shot for Kids Under 5 Available at Memorial Drive-Thru Lab
August 26, 2022 – Memorial Drive-Thru Lab on South Sixth is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children under 5 years old, following its approval as “safe and effective” by federal agencies. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The first...
fordcountychronicle.com
‘Unintended tax levy’ reflected in Gibson City tax bills
GIBSON CITY — Gibson City and Ford County officials are working on a resolution to what was announced Friday as “an unintended tax levy for a portion of the city’s real estate taxes.”. A four-sentence news release posted Friday on Gibson City’s Facebook page notified residents of...
nowdecatur.com
Minton Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s July Colleague of Month
August 25, 2022 – Jennifer Minton, a medical lab scientist in the laboratory at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Minton, of Decatur, is known for continuously making herself available to co-workers to answer questions or improve processes. “She’s dedicated to her job, always trying to make things better and is just an all-around amazing person,” said Alena Jeppson, Minton’s co-worker in the laboratory, who nominated her for recognition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Local investigators looking into a ‘sizeable’ amount of PPP loan fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local investigators are learning money intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic was not always actually used for it. A McLean County man was charged Thursday for defrauding the government out of that loan money and it’s believed there are more out there.
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
capitolwolf.com
Rebranding for M.J. Kellner Foodservice
Springfield-based M.J. Kellner Foodservice, a 102-year-old business serving the commercial food service industry in six states, celebrated its transition from a family-owned to an employee-owned business with a fresh brand identity on Friday. The ceremony also recognized Bill Kellner, the final Kellner family member to own the century-old business and...
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two gubernatorial candidates were on a farm near Lexington last night to talk to constituents about the upcoming November 8th election, courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Both men responded to the main question about Illinois’ direction with renewable energy. Governor Pritzker says his goal of having a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is realistic with biofuels needed until then. Senator Darren Bailey said the state’s move to renewable energy has been careless and is moving too fast. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two face-to-face debates later this fall.
chambanamoms.com
Take a Look Inside the New Chophouse on Main in Mahomet
Chophouse on Main nears official opening in Mahomet. Mahomet Music Festival-goers had the chance to get a taste (literally) of what is to come when Chophouse on Main opens in the former restaurant space known as JT Walker’s. As the newest restaurant to the Champaign County area gets closer...
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
Road construction project beginning in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Urbana will experience intermittent lane closures for the next two weeks as construction crews mill and pave the road surfaces. The T-shaped construction zone will be located on Springfield Avenue between Gregory Street and Coler Avenue and on Lincoln Avenue between Springfield and University. The City […]
wmay.com
Financial Institutions, Law Enforcement Agencies Warning Of Elder Scams
Several financial and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to get the word out about elder fraud and financial scams. According to the FBI and AARP, Americans who are 50 years and older lost nearly 3 billion dollars to cybercrime in 2021, a 62% increase from the year before. They say to look out for sudden changes in banking activity like frequent ATM withdrawals, wire transactions, gift card purchases, dodgy details about where money is being sent and to whom, and cryptocurrency purchases which these agencies say have exacerbated the problem. If you know of someone who is being exploited or in danger of being exploited, you are urged to contact:
Campustown street closing again for ‘large delivery’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Fifth Street in Champaign’s Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday to accommodate what the City of Champaign described as a “large delivery.” The delivery will be taking place at a construction site at 411 East Green Street. The delivery will result in the closure of Fifth between […]
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Central Illinois Proud
How to find what amount of student loan forgiveness you’ll receive
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent announcement from the Biden administration for loan forgiveness has some celebrating the student debt relief, but an important question to ask is how do you apply – and what can you do to make sure your student loan forgiveness doesn’t slip through the cracks.
Comments / 0