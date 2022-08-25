ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
GRANT COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman arrested on drug charges following search

WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
WARREN, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 26, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

Theft Reported at Casino

Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thief River Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Thief River Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
trfradio.com

Three Face Charges Following Disturbance at Floyd B. Olson Parking Lot

Three people face charges following a disturbance Tuesday evening at Floyd B. Olson Park. Tavi Walton, 21, of Thief River Falls, was cited for Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct. Alyssa Marie Waage, 20, of Grand Forks was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Disorderly Conduct charges are also pending against a 17 year old male from Thief River Falls in connection with the incident. Police handed out the citations after a group had been asked to vacate the parking lot at 201 Knight Avenue North just before 10:30pm.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Fire causes minor damage to GF home

A kitchen fire caused minor damage to a Grand Forks home on Thursday. The Grand Forks fire department dispatched five engines…a truck…and a command vehicle to 1300 Noble Cove shortly after 4:00 p.m. When crews arrived they found the structure evacuated and the fire extinguished. There were no injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing pregnant woman in Grand Forks found safe

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Mbel Kwain Quinta has been found. She is safe. Grand Forks Police thank the community for their help. Original story: The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mbel Kwain Quinta. Quinta is from Cameroon...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#River Falls
truecrimedaily

Attorney accused of fatally beating his ex-wife as she held one of their 5 kids

WARREN, Minn. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly beat his ex-wife to death in front of their five young children, two of whom flagged down help to call 911. According to Valley News Live, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Anders Odegaard’s home in Warren because of a domestic dispute. The 911 caller reportedly said two young boys waved him down and asked him to call for help because their mother was bleeding.
WARREN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valleynewslive.com

Mother of five lives on through organ donation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Circle of Friends making new move

Circle of Friends Humane Society is moving its adoption center. The current location in the Grand Cities Mall will shift to the 900 block of South Washington. CEO LauraLee Tupa says the new location is larger and allows for easy access. Tupa says it will also compliment the COF Medical Center site on North Washington. “We started all these moving pieces before Covid and the timing wasn’t the greatest. Now we will be a fully operated medical center and adoption center. We will have a grand opening of both facilities for people to attend.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy