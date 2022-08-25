Read full article on original website
Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
Theft Reported at Casino
Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
Three Face Charges Following Disturbance at Floyd B. Olson Parking Lot
Three people face charges following a disturbance Tuesday evening at Floyd B. Olson Park. Tavi Walton, 21, of Thief River Falls, was cited for Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct. Alyssa Marie Waage, 20, of Grand Forks was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Disorderly Conduct charges are also pending against a 17 year old male from Thief River Falls in connection with the incident. Police handed out the citations after a group had been asked to vacate the parking lot at 201 Knight Avenue North just before 10:30pm.
Fire causes minor damage to GF home
A kitchen fire caused minor damage to a Grand Forks home on Thursday. The Grand Forks fire department dispatched five engines…a truck…and a command vehicle to 1300 Noble Cove shortly after 4:00 p.m. When crews arrived they found the structure evacuated and the fire extinguished. There were no injuries.
UPDATE: Missing pregnant woman in Grand Forks found safe
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Mbel Kwain Quinta has been found. She is safe. Grand Forks Police thank the community for their help. Original story: The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mbel Kwain Quinta. Quinta is from Cameroon...
Kids Run To Stranger For Help As Father Brutally Assaults Mother, Causing Her Death
An attorney was charged with second-degree murder after he beat up his ex-wife in front of their five children in his Minnesota home. Two of the kids ran outside and flagged down a stranger for help asking them to call 911, leading to the victim being hospitalized and eventually passing away.
Northern Minnesota man charged for beating ex-wife in front of their kids
WARREN, Minnesota — A man has been charged with second-degree murder, after being accused of fatally beating his ex-wife in front of their kids. According to court documents, Anders Odegaard, 31, of Warren, Minnesota, is accused of allegedly killing Carissa Odegaard on Tuesday. Carissa was taken to Sanford Hospital...
Attorney accused of fatally beating his ex-wife as she held one of their 5 kids
WARREN, Minn. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly beat his ex-wife to death in front of their five young children, two of whom flagged down help to call 911. According to Valley News Live, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Anders Odegaard’s home in Warren because of a domestic dispute. The 911 caller reportedly said two young boys waved him down and asked him to call for help because their mother was bleeding.
Warren, MN Lawyer Arrested for Assaulting His Ex-Wife, She’s In A Fargo Hospital
WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail. Formal charges are pending. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report...
Man accused of killing ex-wife was lawyer for North Dakota Attorney General
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. Thirty-one-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with...
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a China-based manufacturer made moves to develop a corn milling plant in Grand Forks near the US Air Force base, some North Dakota residents are pushing back. More than 300 acres of farmland in the state was owned by three local farmers and was not...
Circle of Friends making new move
Circle of Friends Humane Society is moving its adoption center. The current location in the Grand Cities Mall will shift to the 900 block of South Washington. CEO LauraLee Tupa says the new location is larger and allows for easy access. Tupa says it will also compliment the COF Medical Center site on North Washington. “We started all these moving pieces before Covid and the timing wasn’t the greatest. Now we will be a fully operated medical center and adoption center. We will have a grand opening of both facilities for people to attend.”
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Burgum shares Senators’ Fufeng concerns, respects GF leaders’ desires to wait for review
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he appreciates and shares the concerns of Senators Hoeven and Cramer regarding the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant in Grand Forks… but Burgum says he also appreciates that the matter is a local decision. He says he understands and respects the desires of...
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
