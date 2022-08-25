Read full article on original website
Three firefighters injured, one critically, in east Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Smoke and ash filled the sky in east Wichita on Saturday as EMS and first responders were on the scene of a house fire. The house, located in the 500 block of Bleckley St., near Oliver and Kellogg Ave, caught fire around 5 p.m. According to Lane Pearman, Battalion Chief with […]
One dead following early morning shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Derby Police Department (DPD), one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting Sunday, Aug. 28. Derby police say they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. One person died as a result of the […]
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
3 Cheney residents dead in Kingman County crash
Three Cheney residents are dead, and one is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Friday morning.
Andover Police investigating Sunday afternoon homicide
(Update) - An 81-year-old woman was beaten to death in Andover Sunday. At approximately 3:45 p.m., police were called by family members, asking them to perform a welfare check on the woman. Upon arrival, police discovered the woman, who had been assaulted. Fire and EMS who were also on scene began to perform life-saving measures. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she later passed away.
Three Kansans dead, one injured after crash on Friday, Kansas Highway Patrol says
Aug. 27—Three Cheney residents are dead and is one seriously injured after a crash in Kingman County on Friday morning, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on NE 10th St. and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Justin Martin, 21, of Cheney, was heading north on NE 100 Ave in a 2004 Chevy Classic. Franklin Young, 89, of Cheney, was eastbound on NE 10th St in a 1992 Chevy 2500 truck, crash logs say.
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Barton Commission meets rural water districts half way on project
A big water project is in the works for northern Barton and southern Russell counties. Mary Anne Stoskopf, secretary and treasurer for Barton County Rural Water District No. 1, and Jamie Tomlinson, manager for Russell County Rural Water District No. 3, asked the Barton County Commission for assistance funding the project at Wednesday's meeting. The commission agreed to meet the districts halfway by allocating $65,000 toward the project.
Update: Fire under control in east Wichita
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of 143rd Sreet East and Harry.
111 animals adopted during Clear the Shelters
WICHITA, Kan/. (KSNW) — 111 animals were adopted during Clear the Shelters at the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita and the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend. At the Kansas Humane Society, 91 animals were adopted, 54 cats and 37 dogs. At the Golden Belt Humane Society, 20 animals were adopted, 10 dogs, eight […]
3 killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
Derby police looking for person of interest in early morning shooting that killed one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 28-year-old man died following a shooting in Derby early Sunday morning. Police and emergency medical crews were called to the 1200 block of N. Westview around 2:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical...
Firefighters race to save Andover home
Firefighters stayed busy Thursday night trying to save a family's home from burning down.
Boil Water Advisory issued for the city of Mulvane
KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break, which resulted in a loss of pressure in the water system. That may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Police pursuit in NE Wichita ends with one in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police pursuit in northeast Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, ended with one person in custody. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 1:31 a.m., a 31-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 – 4door when he took the ramp to Woodlawn from eastbound Kansas […]
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
Police ID Kan. man found dead, possibly run over by vehicle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead body found, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
Sheriff IDs 4th inmate who died this year at Kan. county jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating another inmate death in Wichita have release the name of the man who died. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, staff at the Sedgwick County Detention facility found a 38-year-old Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita unresponsive in a housing unit, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. Detention staff immediately started...
Victim identified in south Wichita death investigation
Police have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in a south Wichita neighborhood. The body of 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita was found August 21st in the 1800 block of South Spruce. Addis was pronounced dead at the scene and police said he may have been run over by a vehicle.
