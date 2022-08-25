ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

KSN News

One dead following early morning shooting in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Derby Police Department (DPD), one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting Sunday, Aug. 28. Derby police say they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. One person died as a result of the […]
DERBY, KS
WIBW

Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
CHENEY, KS
KAKE TV

Andover Police investigating Sunday afternoon homicide

(Update) - An 81-year-old woman was beaten to death in Andover Sunday. At approximately 3:45 p.m., police were called by family members, asking them to perform a welfare check on the woman. Upon arrival, police discovered the woman, who had been assaulted. Fire and EMS who were also on scene began to perform life-saving measures. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she later passed away.
ANDOVER, KS
msn.com

Three Kansans dead, one injured after crash on Friday, Kansas Highway Patrol says

Aug. 27—Three Cheney residents are dead and is one seriously injured after a crash in Kingman County on Friday morning, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on NE 10th St. and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. Justin Martin, 21, of Cheney, was heading north on NE 100 Ave in a 2004 Chevy Classic. Franklin Young, 89, of Cheney, was eastbound on NE 10th St in a 1992 Chevy 2500 truck, crash logs say.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission meets rural water districts half way on project

A big water project is in the works for northern Barton and southern Russell counties. Mary Anne Stoskopf, secretary and treasurer for Barton County Rural Water District No. 1, and Jamie Tomlinson, manager for Russell County Rural Water District No. 3, asked the Barton County Commission for assistance funding the project at Wednesday's meeting. The commission agreed to meet the districts halfway by allocating $65,000 toward the project.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

111 animals adopted during Clear the Shelters

WICHITA, Kan/. (KSNW) — 111 animals were adopted during Clear the Shelters at the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita and the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend. At the Kansas Humane Society, 91 animals were adopted, 54 cats and 37 dogs. At the Golden Belt Humane Society, 20 animals were adopted, 10 dogs, eight […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

3 killed in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Police pursuit in NE Wichita ends with one in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police pursuit in northeast Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, ended with one person in custody. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 1:31 a.m., a 31-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 – 4door when he took the ramp to Woodlawn from eastbound Kansas […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Police ID Kan. man found dead, possibly run over by vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead body found, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Victim identified in south Wichita death investigation

Police have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in a south Wichita neighborhood. The body of 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita was found August 21st in the 1800 block of South Spruce. Addis was pronounced dead at the scene and police said he may have been run over by a vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
