Villanova, PA

DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

University reports death of undergraduate student

A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media.Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
MEDIA, PA
beckersspine.com

Former Hahnemann University Hospital orthopedics chief dies

Norman Johanson, MD, the former chief of orthopedics at Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital, died July 3 at age 72, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 25. Dr. Johnson became chair of orthopedics at the hospital in 2000 and performed thousands of surgeries and mentored hundreds of students and residents. Before joining Hahnemann University Hospital, he was a professor and program director at Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak

Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County

From left, Representative Dan Williams, Senator Katie Muth, Commissioner Josh Maxwell, Mayor Peter Urscheler of Phoenixville, and Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste of West Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — All-Fill

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. VFFS Design Engineer. This position...
JOBS
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool

Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County. In...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
