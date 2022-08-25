Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
thebrownandwhite.com
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media.Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
Local CPA & Advisory Firm Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Leaders at Regional Campus Visits This Fall
Local students are gearing up for their return to campus, and so is RKL. The fast-growing advisory firm, which has an office in Exton, will visit several universities throughout Greater Philadelphia this fall to connect with the problem-solvers and business advisors of the future. Find RKL this fall at:. West...
Chester County Home to Four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philly
Chester County is home to four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philadelphia — which includes southern New Jersey and northern Delaware — as well as one that ranks among the Top 50 nationwide, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program
West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer. As soon as they saw each other for...
St. Mary Medical Center Brings In New President and Chief Medical Officer
The Langhorne hospital will have two senior members of Nazareth Hospital join their staff. St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne recently hired a new president and chief medical officer to their staff. Kelly Gooch wrote about the medical staff changes for Becker’s Hospital Review. As part of a change...
After Taking Over as New Head of School, Patrick Sillup Has Big Plans for Malvern Prep
Image via Malvern Preparatory School. After recently taking over as Malvern Prep’s new head of school on July 1, Patrick Sillup has been looking forward to the future of the 103-acre independent Catholic institution, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Recognized as One of State’s Best
Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program has been recognized by the Nursing Schools Almanac for the second consecutive year as one of the best in the state, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. The Nursing Schools Almanac collected data from around 3,000 nursing schools...
beckersspine.com
Former Hahnemann University Hospital orthopedics chief dies
Norman Johanson, MD, the former chief of orthopedics at Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital, died July 3 at age 72, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 25. Dr. Johnson became chair of orthopedics at the hospital in 2000 and performed thousands of surgeries and mentored hundreds of students and residents. Before joining Hahnemann University Hospital, he was a professor and program director at Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia.
7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak
Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
Pres. Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Bring Relief to Many Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania graduates, under the 24th highest education debt figures in the nation, stand to benefit from the federal plan to mitigate its burden. President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan announced on Wednesday will provide relief to many Pennsylvanians saddled with student loans, writes Mike D’Onofrio for the Axios.
Chopt Announces Second Pennsylvania Location This Year
Following the June opening of its first outpost in Pennsylvania, as well as its ninth New Jersey location next week, Chopt is ready to hit Bryn Mawr.
Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County
From left, Representative Dan Williams, Senator Katie Muth, Commissioner Josh Maxwell, Mayor Peter Urscheler of Phoenixville, and Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste of West Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
VISTA Careers — All-Fill
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. VFFS Design Engineer. This position...
How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?
(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
witn22.org
Brandywine River Restoration Trust has been awarded $500,000 by The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)
(Wilmington, DE. AUGUST 25, 2022) Brandywine River Restoration Trust (BRRT) today announced that they have been awarded a grant of $500,000 by The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). The grant was given to BRRT from NFWF to:. • fund the feasibility study and analysis to enable American shad to...
West Chester IT Business Partners With Construction Companies
The construction industry is hard enough work without having to manage a web presence on top of it. Having to take care of day to day tasks on top of manual labor for clients makes it easy to put digital marketing on the back burner. That’s why local construction companies...
A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool
Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County. In...
