10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI...
Santa Clara County dam faces growing opposition
The opposition against the Pacheco Dam expansion in South County is growing—and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. This week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
pajaronian.com
Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1
WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
benitolink.com
Aromas-San Juan Unified Schools superintendent resigns
The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees met in a closed session on Aug. 23 to accept the resignation of Michele Huntoon, superintendent of the district and interview two applicants for the position she has vacated. Huntoon’s departure was first announced in a joint statement issued by her...
benitolink.com
Hollister School Board unveils budget revisions for coming school year
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Newly hired Chief Business Officer Elizabeth Wilson presented the Hollister School District’s revised budget for the 2022-23 school year at a trustees meeting on Aug. 23. The budget reflects significant funding increases for student support programs and Average Daily Attendance.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Fair gets underway with Junior Livestock Auction
MONTEREY, Calif. — Young exhibitors walked their livestock onto the block Saturday for the annual Junior Livestock Auction. Kids from all over the county showed their sheep, beef cattle, goats and market hogs at the fairgrounds starting on Wednesday. But Saturday was the big day with animals being auctioned off after 4H and FAA youth put in up to a year of hard work raising them.
benitolink.com
Construction begins on the two-lane expansion of Hwy 156
Construction on the long-awaited expansion of Hwy 156 began on Aug. 21, with one-way traffic control beginning at the Alameda intersection in San Juan Bautista from 9 p. m. to 5 a.m. daily through Aug. 26. The initial construction phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project involves restriping...
msn.com
Focal Point | Begonia Festival
Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Marina Fire, city leaders growing concerned over frequent fires in abandoned duplexes
On Tuesday, a fire burned down another abandoned duplex in a location that’s become a problem for Marina. The post Marina Fire, city leaders growing concerned over frequent fires in abandoned duplexes appeared first on KION546.
San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing
With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
sanjoseinside.com
From Valley Water: As We Reduce Water Use, Please Water Trees During The Drought
As Santa Clara County endures the third year of drought, Valley Water is asking all our communities to do their part and reduce water use. While one of the easiest ways to do this is by reducing your outdoor watering, everyone should keep watering their trees. Trees are a vital...
lookout.co
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. I really hope no one is paying attention. It’s a lovely Friday afternoon and...
El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas staple is getting a new location in Monterey beginning Friday, Sept. 2. El Charrito announced they would launch a take-out only, El Charitto Express, located at 483 Calle Principal in Monterey. "We're looking forward to serving the Monterey community and are always humbled and beyond grateful for our community's continued The post El Charrito Express to open Sept. 2 in Monterey appeared first on KION546.
Pacific Grove looking to add skate park at Washington Park
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City leaders are considering adding a skate park in the city. The Pacific Grove Recreation Board discussed the next steps at its Thursday night meeting. The city is thinking of two possible sites. The first is at Washington Park, which is the preferred area. The Pacific Grove Skate Park The post Pacific Grove looking to add skate park at Washington Park appeared first on KION546.
racer.com
Mecum Monterey sees record attendance and exceeds $52.1 million in sales
The 2022 Mecum Monterey Daytime Auction saw record attendance with enthusiastic crowds filling the fairways of the Del Monte Golf Course every day of the three-day classic and collector car auction event, held Aug. 18-20. Overall sales totals for Mecum’s annual California Car Week auction reached more than $52.1 million as a total of 297 vehicles changed hands. Among top individual sales, five sold for more than $2 million and a total of 12 sold for prices in the seven-figure range.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville shop specializes in rare currency, tokens
Few people may be aware, but Watsonville once had its own currency. From circa 1902 through 1929 there were $5 and $10 bills with the words “Pajaro Valley National Bank of Watsonville” printed on them. “I have bought them in the past, but not so much anymore,” said...
montereycountyweekly.com
Nick Borges—who has been Seaside’s acting police chief for about a year—is now officially the chief.
David Schmalz here, thinking about police and how, in recent years, every conversation I’ve had with certain family members about policing has culminated with them arguing the case that everyone who signs up to become a cop is inherently evil, no exceptions. I vehemently disagree with this viewpoint, though...
