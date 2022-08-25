ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Establishment With 3 Asian-Inspired Drink and Dessert Vendors Opens in Long Island City

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBITr_0hV6YLDp00
A new establishment consisting of three different drink and dessert vendors has opened in the Queens Plaza section of Long Island City (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A new establishment consisting of three different Asian-inspired drink and dessert vendors has opened in the Queens Plaza section of Long Island City.

The new establishment, called House of Sweet, opened Saturday on the ground floor of 42-15 Crescent St., an 11-story apartment building near the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

One-Zo, a Taiwanese-based bubble tea franchise, opened at the premises Saturday with the remaining two businesses expected to open next month.

The One-Zo franchisees have signed a lease on the 2,200 square foot premises that previously housed a fitness studio called SLT fitness.

The leaseholders, who are originally from Taiwan and live in Long Island City, are still renovating the rear of the space.

The establishment has one long counter area along the left-hand side of the premises with each business having its own serving space. One-zo is occupying the front area of the counter while Snow Show, an Asian-inspired frozen dessert company, and Coconut Jelly King, which serves coconut jelly desserts, will take up the rest of the counter space once the refurbishing work is complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfVvg_0hV6YLDp00
House of Sweet has one long counter area along the left-hand side of the premises (Photo Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

The One-Zo franchisees say they want House of Sweet to be a community space where residents can come together, hang out and enjoy a variety of beverages and desserts.

The entire space seats around 60 people with the seating areas located directly across from the counter, as well as at the front and rear of the premises.

There are a number of bubble tea stores already in Long Island City, however, the One-Zo franchisees say there is still a big market for the beverage among residents.

“Long Island City is rapidly growing and there is a lot of unfilled demand [for bubble tea]” one of the owners told the Queens/LIC Post.

“There are three other [bubble tea] stores in the neighborhood but there is room for even more,” adding that bubble teas are becoming more mainstream and are consumed by people of all backgrounds.

They said they are excited to be bringing more variety of the brew to the neighborhood and that the One-Zo brand appeals to bubble tea lovers. One-Zo has more than 20 stores across the U.S. and the Crescent Street location is the company’s first in Queens.

The shop makes the bubble teas from scratch by mixing a tea base with chewy tapioca balls, which are often referred to as “pearls” or “boba.” All of its teas and boba bases are imported from Taiwan. The store then makes the balls in-store, something the franchisees say is not common within the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pep6F_0hV6YLDp00
One-Zo beverages (Photo Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

The store’s most popular tea base since opening has been the roasted rice milk tea while its fruit teas have also been selling well, they said. One-Zo also offers smoothies.

The One-Zo location will add to the growing list of Asian-inspired tea stores to open in Long Island City.

Teazzi Tea Shop, which specializes in bubble teas, opened in April 2021 on the ground floor of the Hayden residential building—a 51-story complex in Court Square located at 43-21 Hunter St.

Meanwhile, Möge Tee, a global bubble tea chain, opened in June 2021 on the ground floor of The View at East Coast condominium building – a 184-unit complex located at 46-30 Center Blvd. The chain also has a store at 42-38 Crescent St., which is less than a block away from House of Sweet.

House of Sweet opening hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANjyU_0hV6YLDp00
The front area at House of Sweet (Photo Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kpd8L_0hV6YLDp00
The rear wall at Sweet House of sweet has paintings of some New York City landmarks (Photo Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

lonelyplanet.com

The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC

An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

200 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights Launches Leasing

Co-developers Aurora Capital Associates and Midtown Equities today announces that leasing has launched at its new luxury residential rental and retail offering at 200 Montague Street located in the Borough Hall Skyscraper Historic District of Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn. “With all the talented partners on this project, 200 Montague is poised...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
executivetraveller.com

Indulge yourself at New York City’s best bakeries

The frenzy of baking that saw flour and butter flying around home kitchens during the pandemic is now a memory for most New Yorkers. But for some intrepid locals, a pastry-making hobby and short-term Instagram business has turned into something more long-lasting: a batch of new brick-and-mortar bake shops around the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

