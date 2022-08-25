Tenants of a South Side building have filed a class-action lawsuit against their landlord for unsafe living conditions, the second such suit in the city this summer. Three people who live in the Ellis Lakeview Apartments, at 4624 South Ellis Avenue, said owner Apex Chicago and property manager Integra Affordable Management, failed to maintain the building, which led to mold, rodent infestations and roof leaks, outlets including the Chicago Sun-Times reported. While the 105-unit building is federally subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing, the agency isn’t listed in the suit.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO