Apex Chicago hit with lawsuit over building conditions
Tenants of a South Side building have filed a class-action lawsuit against their landlord for unsafe living conditions, the second such suit in the city this summer. Three people who live in the Ellis Lakeview Apartments, at 4624 South Ellis Avenue, said owner Apex Chicago and property manager Integra Affordable Management, failed to maintain the building, which led to mold, rodent infestations and roof leaks, outlets including the Chicago Sun-Times reported. While the 105-unit building is federally subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing, the agency isn’t listed in the suit.
Gold Coast’s Tavern on Rush to shut down
Chicago is losing the Gold Coast steakhouse where Michael Jordan once smoked cigars after a two-decade run. Tavern on Rush, owned by local restaurateur Phil Stefani, said it will shut down for good at the end of the year, Crain’s reported. The restaurant, where Jon Bon Jovi was recently seen having a drink with Stefani, said the decision was “strictly” because its lease is ending.
