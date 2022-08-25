ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

Comments / 2

Magnolia State Live

Lighting strikes historic Mississippi church causes damage to organ, bell tower, other equipment

Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting

Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Plans underway for construction improvements at historic Natchez sites

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Plans are underway to build a Natchez City Cemetery maintenance facility with a $400,000 donation considered an essential gift for the historic burial ground’s upkeep. The Natchez Board of Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed what’s being envisioned for the new building to replace the century-old cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez

NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Gloria J. Cameron Calcote

Services for Gloria J. Cameron Calcote, 67, of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS were held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pentecostal Explosion Ministry at 2130 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 with Pastors Paula and Leonard Calcote officiating. Burial was followed at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi River communities mourn death of high school employee. Police investigate as homicide pending autopsy.

Residents of a Mississippi river community are mourning as police investigate the death of a beloved high school employee who was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Police in Vidalia, Louisiana, responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker

MANCHESTER, TN – Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962, to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper and could spot a markdown tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift-giver.
MANCHESTER, TN
WJTV 12

MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Would-be thief shoots at resident in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a would-be thief shot at man who caught him in his driveway in Natchez on Monday, August 22. The Natchez Democrat reported a resident of the Woodhaven subdivision was woken up by his wife around 2:35 a.m. She told him a car was parked in the road […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Cathedral, AC return to Natchez for home openers

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (1-0) and Cathedral (0-1) enter Friday night with the same goal in mind, win their home opener. Both schools were on the road last Friday night. MRA put away the Green Wave with a 50-7 win and ACCS overcame a 7-0 deficit to...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Cecil Alton Burlison

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cecil Alton Burlison, 73, of Crosby, MS, who died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home in Crosby, MS will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at McNeely Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating; burial will follow at Rosetta Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
CROSBY, MS

Comments / 0

