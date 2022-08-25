Read full article on original website
Related
Lighting strikes historic Mississippi church causes damage to organ, bell tower, other equipment
Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting
Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
Natchez Democrat
Christening of American Symphony Tuesday at Ferry Street Landing; pre-event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Natchez Convention Center
NATCHEZ — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will be in Natchez Tuesday for the christening of the American Symphony. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson made that announcement at this week’s meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. American Symphony is the newest ship in the American Cruise Lines...
Natchez Democrat
Generous donation from Natchez native will mean new barn for city cemetery
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Cemetery Association has received a donation of $400,000 to construct a new barn facility. Grace Augusta Manning died Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Dallas. She was born in Natchez in 1927. Manning left the donation to the cemetery association, specifying it be used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
listenupyall.com
Plans underway for construction improvements at historic Natchez sites
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Plans are underway to build a Natchez City Cemetery maintenance facility with a $400,000 donation considered an essential gift for the historic burial ground’s upkeep. The Natchez Board of Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed what’s being envisioned for the new building to replace the century-old cemetery...
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
Natchez Democrat
NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez
NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
Natchez Democrat
Gloria J. Cameron Calcote
Services for Gloria J. Cameron Calcote, 67, of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS were held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pentecostal Explosion Ministry at 2130 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 with Pastors Paula and Leonard Calcote officiating. Burial was followed at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi River communities mourn death of high school employee. Police investigate as homicide pending autopsy.
Residents of a Mississippi river community are mourning as police investigate the death of a beloved high school employee who was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Police in Vidalia, Louisiana, responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive.
Natchez Democrat
Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker
MANCHESTER, TN – Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962, to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper and could spot a markdown tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift-giver.
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
Natchez Democrat
Under the Lights: Natchez vs Wilkinson County
NATCHEZ — It was a great night for the Bulldogs as they opened their season with a 55-0 win over Wilkinson County High School. Here are some highlights from the action if you missed it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
Natchez Democrat
Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee
VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
Would-be thief shoots at resident in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a would-be thief shot at man who caught him in his driveway in Natchez on Monday, August 22. The Natchez Democrat reported a resident of the Woodhaven subdivision was woken up by his wife around 2:35 a.m. She told him a car was parked in the road […]
Home cameras help police apprehend two people suspected of shooting at Mississippi homeowner in his driveway
Law enforcement officers in Adams County have arrested a woman and a man, suspected of being responsible for the gunfire early Monday morning at a residence in the Woodhaven subdivision in Natchez. The woman was allegedly the driver of a Honda CRV, whose image was captured on a neighbor’s home...
Natchez Democrat
Cathedral, AC return to Natchez for home openers
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (1-0) and Cathedral (0-1) enter Friday night with the same goal in mind, win their home opener. Both schools were on the road last Friday night. MRA put away the Green Wave with a 50-7 win and ACCS overcame a 7-0 deficit to...
Natchez Democrat
Gallery: Cathedral falls to St. Joe
NATCHEZ — St. Joe Madison won 35-20 over Cathedral Friday night. While it was a tough loss here are some shots from the game.
Natchez Democrat
Cecil Alton Burlison
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cecil Alton Burlison, 73, of Crosby, MS, who died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home in Crosby, MS will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at McNeely Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating; burial will follow at Rosetta Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Mother of kidnapping suspect arrested in Adams County now charged with accessory to kidnapping in Rankin County
NATCHEZ — Three people are now in Rankin County Sheriff’s Office custody in connection with a kidnapping incident, and two of the suspects were apprehended in Adams County. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the kidnapping investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when...
Comments / 2