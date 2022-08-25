Read full article on original website
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
Belton’s early history is the story of three intriguing pioneers
Seventeen miles south of Kansas City in the northern portion of Cass County stands a town that has rapidly spread into the Kansas City metro area. Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. The history of the town’s name and its...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Park Hill's Trojan Marching Band performs on First News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE has been "banding together" to celebrate an exciting week!. All week we've featured special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Friday, Johnny flew over Park Hill High School...
5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights
As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
Pedestrian killed on southbound 71-Highway Sunday
The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
Once known as ‘Four Houses,’ see the evolution of Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs sits on the north side of the Kansas River. It’s mostly in Wyandotte County, but parts of it are also in Leavenworth and Johnson counties. The city is bordered to the north by Kansas City, Kansas, east by Edwardsville, and south across the river by Shawnee.
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
Guide to Sunflower Fields in Kansas City
Just before we transition to fall, the sunflower fields in Kansas City bloom and invite us to admire their beauty. Visiting a local sunflower field has become an annual tradition for many families. You can take photos of the flowers, photos of your family, and at some locations enjoy sunflower festivals and other fun activities.
Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County
Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat
CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Monday will be hot with storms possible later in the day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. That means it will be a warm start to your Monday. With plenty of sunshine, temps will climb into the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-80s.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Pedestrian dies in Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 71
A pedestrian died in a collision Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 71 and 43rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
