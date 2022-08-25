ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

martincitytelegraph.com

Belton’s early history is the story of three intriguing pioneers

Seventeen miles south of Kansas City in the northern portion of Cass County stands a town that has rapidly spread into the Kansas City metro area. Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. The history of the town’s name and its...
BELTON, MO
KMBC.com

Park Hill's Trojan Marching Band performs on First News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE has been "banding together" to celebrate an exciting week!. All week we've featured special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Friday, Johnny flew over Park Hill High School...
KANSAS CITY, MO
visitoverlandpark.com

5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights

As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
momcollective.com

Guide to Sunflower Fields in Kansas City

Just before we transition to fall, the sunflower fields in Kansas City bloom and invite us to admire their beauty. Visiting a local sunflower field has become an annual tradition for many families. You can take photos of the flowers, photos of your family, and at some locations enjoy sunflower festivals and other fun activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County

Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat

CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Monday will be hot with storms possible later in the day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. That means it will be a warm start to your Monday. With plenty of sunshine, temps will climb into the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-80s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

