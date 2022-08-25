ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a mounted officer in Downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning. A Wilmington police officer was riding the horse, 19-year-old Elton, at 2:28 a.m. on Front Street. That’s when police say a vehicle tried to pass them and struck the mounted officer unit from behind.
WILMINGTON, NC
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
Surf City murder suspect makes first appearance in court

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The suspect in an alleged armed robbery and murder in Surf City made his first court appearance today. 22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of a woman found Wednesday night in a Surf City business.
SURF CITY, NC
Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
SURF CITY, NC
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WILMINGTON, NC
WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after...
WILMINGTON, NC
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation

Columbus County identifies first case of Monkeypox. Surf City police identify victim in homicide investigation. Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday. Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 2. Updated: 12 hours ago.
SURF CITY, NC
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, HCPD says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area that injured one person, the department said in a Facebook post. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Conway police searching for motorhome after hit-and-run crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of Highway 501 in Conway were closed Friday afternoon due to a hit-and-run crash, according to the Conway Police Department. The crash happened near Lake Busbee. According to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras, all lanes were re-opened just before 1 p.m., but traffic was still moving slowly. Video […]
CONWAY, SC
Surf City officials hold news conference on last night's homicide

Here's a look at this week's high school football games. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Woman found dead...
SURF CITY, NC
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
SURF CITY, NC

