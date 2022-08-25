Read full article on original website
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a mounted officer in Downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning. A Wilmington police officer was riding the horse, 19-year-old Elton, at 2:28 a.m. on Front Street. That’s when police say a vehicle tried to pass them and struck the mounted officer unit from behind.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
Surf City murder suspect makes first appearance in court
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The suspect in an alleged armed robbery and murder in Surf City made his first court appearance today. 22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of a woman found Wednesday night in a Surf City business.
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office adds K-9 ‘Mike’, named for Detective who died of COVID-19
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to its family named for a member of their team who died of COVID-19 in February. 11-month-old K-9 ‘Mike’ is a Belgian Malinois being trained in dual purpose Patrol work.
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, HCPD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area that injured one person, the department said in a Facebook post. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire […]
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
Conway police searching for motorhome after hit-and-run crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of Highway 501 in Conway were closed Friday afternoon due to a hit-and-run crash, according to the Conway Police Department. The crash happened near Lake Busbee. According to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras, all lanes were re-opened just before 1 p.m., but traffic was still moving slowly. Video […]
Police: Loris woman set fire to curtains of rental home, fought officers arresting her
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris woman is accused of setting fire to curtains at a home she’s renting and fighting officers who then tried to arrest her for arson, according to a police report obtained by News13. Monique Danielle Johnson, 40, of Loris, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest. Johnson […]
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed...
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
