Flag Luxury Group, developer of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, New York, NoMad – Manhattan’s most anticipated luxury hospitality and culinary destination – today announced that 50% of the property’s Residences are already in contract. Douglas Elliman’s Erin Boisson Aries Team is leading sales for the limited collection of 16 perfect pied-à-terre penthouses where buyers enjoy breathtaking views and unmatched luxury experiences while also benefiting from owning a condo that, when not in use, can be expertly managed by The Ritz-Carlton. It was also announced that every contract was signed at the full asking price, and at the highest prices per square foot ever achieved in the neighborhood.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO