New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Erin Boisson Aries Team Hits Record-Setting Sales Milestone for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, NoMad

Flag Luxury Group, developer of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, New York, NoMad – Manhattan’s most anticipated luxury hospitality and culinary destination – today announced that 50% of the property’s Residences are already in contract. Douglas Elliman’s Erin Boisson Aries Team is leading sales for the limited collection of 16 perfect pied-à-terre penthouses where buyers enjoy breathtaking views and unmatched luxury experiences while also benefiting from owning a condo that, when not in use, can be expertly managed by The Ritz-Carlton. It was also announced that every contract was signed at the full asking price, and at the highest prices per square foot ever achieved in the neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Private equity firms are betting big on New York apartments

Just before Manhattan rents started soaring at the start of the year, Blackstone Group agreed to buy a Frank Gehry-designed apartment tower in the Financial District for $930 million. Across the East River, KKR has spent more than $1 billion in the past two years to become one of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Empire Capital strikes back, buys Midtown office with Namdar

Empire Capital and retail megalandlord Igal Namdar have teamed up again to acquire a Manhattan office building. Empire, led by Josh Rahmani and Ebi Khalili, and Namdar bought 830 Third Avenue, a 14-story Midtown building, for $72 million from AEW Capital Management, according to sources. The partners secured a $53 million loan from Truist Bank.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Gateway tunnel pushed back again

The Gateway train tunnel is further away from arriving at Penn Station than previously thought. The commission that is managing construction of the planned passenger conduit revealed more delays and cost increases on Wednesday, the New York Times reported. The news pushes completion of the tunnel, to connect New Jersey and Midtown, back about three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Vanbarton lands $272M loan for Fidi office-to-resi conversion

One of Manhattan’s largest office-to-residential conversions since the start of the pandemic is moving ahead thanks to a large construction loan. Vanbarton Group secured $272 million from Brookfield’s lending arm for its conversion of 160 Water Street, a 24-story, 533,000-square-foot office building in the Financial District that it plans to convert into 588 market-rate apartments.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Fortis faces foreclosure on large Cobble Hill condo project

Fortis Property Group’s big plans to redevelop a quiet part of Cobble Hill into a three-building luxury condo development have run into trouble. Lender Madison Realty Capital has initiated a UCC foreclosure sale for the equity interests on development sites at 350 Hicks Street and 91-95 Pacific Street, where Fortis plans two condo buildings totaling 150 units.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Lenders favor resi projects in big month for outer-borough loans

Kings County reigned in July as lenders pumped billions into outer-borough real estate projects. The month’s 10 biggest loans totaled $1.8 billion, more than five times June’s total, and about twice as much as last July — closely mirroring a similar rebound in Manhattan. Brooklyn captured seven...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Davean Holdings snaps up East Village mixed-use buildings

The multifamily market was once again the predominant asset class that traded hands in New York City’s mid-market last week. Five of the seven transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week consisted of apartment buildings. Four deals were in Manhattan, two were in the Bronx and one was in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Is the Loft Law the answer to NYC’s illegal basement problem?

After several failed attempts by the city and state to legalize basement apartments, Comptroller Brad Lander has a plan based on another complicated apartment-conversion law. On Tuesday, Lander proposed the “Basement Resident Protection Law,” a state measure that would establish a city board to assess the fire and flood risk of existing basement apartments. The program would follow the state’s Loft Law, which temporarily legalized some former commercial and manufacturing spaces in the 1980s so that they could then be converted into rent-stabilized housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals

Westchester’s multifamily market remains an attractive option for investors, judging by a recent $200 million sale in New Rochelle. Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Capital and Pacific Urban Investors partnered on a $200 million purchase of the apartment building Halstead Station, JLL announced, paying roughly $490,000 per unit. The seller was the DSF Group.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
therealdeal.com

Kushners, Silverstein team on Jersey City development

The Kushners are continuing their dominance of the Jersey City multifamily development market, albeit through different companies. The KRE Group, helmed by Murray and Jonathan Kushner, are planning a big two-tower project at 808 Pavonia Avenue, NJ.com reported. KRE is teaming with Silverstein Properties on the development. The skyscrapers would...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Free People liable for $13M over Delshah Meatpacking property

Free People hit a snag in a dispute over rent in the Meatpacking District, according to a new ruling. The Urban Outfitters subsidiary is responsible for more than $13 million in back and future rent at 58-60 Ninth Avenue, Crain’s reported. A hearing next month will determine the exact amount the apparel brand owes to landlord Delshah Capital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rockefeller, Park Tower land $200M to build at Greenpoint Landing

Rockefeller Group and Park Tower Group have secured a $200 million construction loan to build a 40-story residential tower at 16 Dupont Street as part of the Greenpoint Landing development. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank took over financing on the project with a $230 million agreement that retires $30 million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

