WYFF4.com
Week 1: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the first week of the 2022 high school football season. Scroll down for matchups, scores and highlights as they come in. To see scores on the app, click here. Highlights Part 1:
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Football Friday Night: August 26th
INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
High School Football Final Scores from August 26th
Missouri Scores Joplin 34 Branson 3 Webb City 19 Nixa 42 Carthage 56 Republic 26 Lamer 48 Lamar 0 Ozark 21 Carl Junction 42 Neosho 79 Willard 72 Aurora 8 Seneca 44 Nevada 62 Springfield Catholic Mt. Vernon 31 McDonald County 7 Sarcoxie 30 Commerce(OK) 13 Cassville 35 Hollister 26 East Newton 22 Logan-Rogersville 35 […]
High School Football Scoreboard
Nine Lakeland-area high schools have football games tonight. Check our scoreboard below for updates during the game and for final scores when they’re over.
947jackfm.com
Football games canceled after blowout loss
KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
1 College Football Game Scheduled for This Weekend Appears To Be In Jeopardy
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. According...
High School Football Scouts Are Brawling in the Stands Down in Mississippi, Nature is Healing
High school football coach brawls while scouting opponent.
Defending state champ Chelsea stunned by Trenton with goal-line stand in opener
TRENTON – There were questions about how Chelsea’s football team would reload for a state title defense after graduating more than 40 seniors from last year’s championship team. The Bulldogs found out Friday night that they’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to...
ESPN
Nicholas Sanders, son of Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders, joins Michigan State Spartans men's basketball as walk-on
Nicholas Sanders, son of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, is joining the Michigan State men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on. The Spartans on Friday released their 2022-23 men's basketball roster, which shows Sanders wearing No. 20 -- the same number his father donned during his legendary career with the Detroit Lions.
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
Look: Official Suffers Embarrassing Moment During Nebraska-Northwestern Game
The players aren't the only people knocking off the rust during Week 0 of the college football season. Officials are also getting back into the swing of things. During Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, a game official suffered an embarrassing fall while backpedalling away from a play.
Spartanburg area high school football roundup, Week 1: Byrnes and Dorman move to 2-0
The second week of high school football in South Carolina is now over and it was a good one. Though lightning delayed most games in the Spartanburg-area, it wasn't able to stop a majority of these fantastic matchups from moving forward. Check out a roundup of all the action below from Week 1 of the high school football season in the Spartanburg area: ...
NBC Philadelphia
Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
High School Football: Week one continues Saturday
Union faced off against Ottawa Hills and Cedar Springs traveled to Detroit to take on River Rouge. Week two begins next Thursday
Video: High school football coach bloodied in fight while scouting opponent
A Mississippi high school football coach was bloodied after getting into a fight with a fellow spectator at a recent high school football game. The coach in question is Jim Nowell, who is the head coach at Heidelberg High School in Heidelberg, Miss. The Laurel Leader-Call reported about the incident, which took place at a game between Wayne County High and Quitman High on Thursday night. The Leader-Call says fans claimed Nowell smelled of alcohol and was being belligerent. Nowell apparently mocked Wayne County for struggling against Quitman.
saturdaytradition.com
PFF ranks the best offensive lines in college football, 2 B1G teams crack top 10
A pair of B1G programs cracked PFF’s top 10 list of the best offensive line units in the nation ahead of Week 1 action next Saturday. The two programs in question, Ohio State and Michigan, placed first and ninth, respectively. USC, which joins the B1G in 2024, placed third on the list.
