saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
FOX59

Football Friday Night: August 26th

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Four States Home Page

High School Football Final Scores from August 26th

Missouri Scores Joplin 34 Branson 3 Webb City 19 Nixa 42 Carthage 56 Republic 26 Lamer 48 Lamar 0 Ozark 21 Carl Junction 42 Neosho 79 Willard 72 Aurora 8 Seneca 44 Nevada 62 Springfield Catholic Mt. Vernon 31 McDonald County 7 Sarcoxie 30 Commerce(OK) 13 Cassville 35 Hollister 26 East Newton 22 Logan-Rogersville 35 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
947jackfm.com

Football games canceled after blowout loss

KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
KESHENA, WI
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg area high school football roundup, Week 1: Byrnes and Dorman move to 2-0

The second week of high school football in South Carolina is now over and it was a good one. Though lightning delayed most games in the Spartanburg-area, it wasn't able to stop a majority of these fantastic matchups from moving forward.  Check out a roundup of all the action below from Week 1 of the high school football season in the Spartanburg area: ...
SPARTANBURG, SC
NBC Philadelphia

Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running

A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: High school football coach bloodied in fight while scouting opponent

A Mississippi high school football coach was bloodied after getting into a fight with a fellow spectator at a recent high school football game. The coach in question is Jim Nowell, who is the head coach at Heidelberg High School in Heidelberg, Miss. The Laurel Leader-Call reported about the incident, which took place at a game between Wayne County High and Quitman High on Thursday night. The Leader-Call says fans claimed Nowell smelled of alcohol and was being belligerent. Nowell apparently mocked Wayne County for struggling against Quitman.
