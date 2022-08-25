Read full article on original website
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Serena Williams Announces the Death of Her Beloved Dog Lauerlei: 'She Lived a Long Long Life'
Serena Williams is mourning the death of her dog, Lauerlei. The tennis legend, 40, shared on Instagram Saturday that her canine companion had died the day prior. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a carousel of sweet images of Lauerlei throughout the years.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
People
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death
Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo. Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.
People
Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho
Sydney Sweeney has gone country again... but she's still not auditioning for Oklahoma!. The Euphoria star, 24, dressed up in her cowgirl finest as she surprised her mother Lisa with a Western-themed party at a barn in her home state of Idaho over the weekend to celebrate the matriarch's 60th birthday.
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
All jokes aside, Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his wife Blake Lively. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a carousel of photos marking Lively's 35th birthday.
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
Crystal Renay Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from NE-YO: 'Certain Things Can't Be Forgiven'
It appears that Crystal Renay has made up her mind about her decision to divorce NE-YO. In a video published by TMZ on Friday, Renay, 36, can be heard speaking out for the first time after filing for divorce from the "So Sick" singer earlier this month. When asked if...
People
Lindsey Vonn's Mother, Lindy Lund, Dies One Year After ALS Diagnosis: 'So Grateful for Every Moment'
Lindsey Vonn's mother, Linda Lindy Anne Lund, has died one year after being diagnosed with ALS. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Saturday, a rep for the 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist confirmed the news. "Lindsey Vonn's mother, Lindy Anne Lund, passed away Thursday night from ALS, exactly one year to the day of her diagnosis," the statement said. "ALS is a devastating disease and one that has not yet found a cure."
People
Whitney Way Thore 'Doesn't Remember Life' Without Ex Lennie but Misses Long-Distance Boyfriend
While missing her long-distance boyfriend, Whitney Way Thore admits she can't picture her life without her ex. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old reflected on her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Lennie as the two grow close while he works for her company.
Ant Anstead Celebrates Son Archie's 16th Birthday: 'I'm So Incredibly Proud of You'
Ant Anstead loves to celebrate his kids, and that is just what he did when the 43-year-old father of three posted on Saturday about the 16th birthday of his son, Archie. "I cannot believe the legend @archoanstead is 16!" Anstead wrote in the caption. He repeated "SIXTEEN!!" with a "mind-blown" emoji.
People
Lady Gaga Revives Her Club Kid Era for 'Teenage Dirtbag' TikTok Trend... and Wheatus Approves!
Lady Gaga is reconnecting with Stefani Germanotta. The Grammy Award winner, 36, relived her club kid days and the dawn of her career as she joined the nostalgia-fueled "Teenage Dirtbag" TikTok trend with a series of aughts throwback photos. "I had to," Gaga captioned the clip, which began with her...
People
Jennifer Garner Relives Her Youth Through Throwbacks as She Joins 'Teenage Dirtbag' TikTok Trend
Jennifer Garner is 50 going on 15. The Golden Globe winner, 50, proved that she's still hip to the trends as she jumped on the "Teenage Dirtbag" TikTok challenge trend, sharing a series of throwback photos from her teen years in a video on Thursday. "My 'Teenage Dirtbag' photos," Garner...
People
