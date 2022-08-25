ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce

Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
J-Lo & Ben’s Marriage Certificate Just Leaked & It Confirms if She’s Officially Changing Her Last Name

Click here to read the full article. It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage certificate was just released. The two got married  on July 17, 2022, and reveals all the details of the Las Vegas chapel wedding. The marriage certificate was signed in Clark County, Nevada, and the wedding was officiated by Pastor Ryan Wolfe with Kenosha Booth as a witness. The certificate details reveal that Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynne Lopez were wedded and J-Lo would be taking her husband’s surname, making her Jennifer Affleck. The couple also listed their residences in Santa Monica, California. TMZ first reported the...
Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Supporting Mom Jennifer Flavin After She Pulled Plug On 25-Year Marriage

Sylvester Stallone's three daughters have their mom's back after she filed for divorce from their father. Radar can report that Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20, have all thrown their support around Jennifer Flavin after she put an end to her 25-year marriage with the action star. RadarOnline.com can confirm that Flavin, 54, filed for divorce on August 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida. While Sly, 76, released a statement through his rep that he was focused on his family, Flavin's filing suggested otherwise. She accused the Rambo actor of hiding marital assets. According to Flavin, "the marriage...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
How Long-Suffering Jennifer Put Up With Sly's Other Women: From Sophia Loren To Angie Everhart & Even Toe-Sucking Duchess Fergie!

When Sylvester Stallone met model Jennifer Flavin, he ate and exercised to lose his muscles and shed his macho image. Call it, from Rambo to Slimbo. Flavin, at 22, became the latest in a long list of lovers — but unlike most, she loved him for his brain, not his brawn. "I've finished with piling on muscle and pumping iron, and I'm no longer eating red meat,” he boasted soon after the pair started dating.“It's OK if you're a bodybuilder or a football pro, but for an ordinary guy, it's all artificial. I don't make that kind of film any...
'Too Many Face Fillers!': Plastic Surgeons Shocked At Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shriver In Frightening New 'Tight Face' Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver debuted a shocking new look while out in Los Angeles leaving many to wonder if the former first lady of California went under the knife, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 66-year-old was spotted walking around the location of her new home in Santa Monica, Calif. In snaps, Maria’s forehead looked excessively pulled back and unnatural. RadarOnline.com spoke to two renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons for their take on whether the former journalist had a little help from doctors. Dr. David Saadat, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon, tells RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, Maria Shriver had...
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
Leah Remini’s Friendship With J. Lo ‘Hit A Rough Patch’ After Ben Affleck Came Back Into The Picture

Leah Remini’s friendship with Jennifer Lopez has hit a rough patch, because of Jen’s new husband, Ben Affleck, Radar has learned. “Lean isn’t a fan of Ben’s. They don’t get along and when you go up against someone’s partner, you always lose,” insiders tell RadarOnline.com.“Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him. Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again.”However, friends of...
Newlywed Ben Affleck Hangs With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Days After Marrying J. Lo

Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez. The amicable co-parents appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying the sunny weather in SoCal with their son, Samuel, who took a dip in the water with his mom.Jennifer and Samuel both bundled up in towels before walking back to the car while Ben kept dry in a gray t-shirt under a flannel button-up paired with jeans and converse. The Argo star could be seen flashing a smile as he and...
Exposed: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline's Police Report Against Pop Star's Father Over Alleged Abuse Of Then 13-Year-Old Grandson

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline accused the pop star’s father of alleged battery years before taking his side in the family war, Radar has learned. The unemployed ex-backup dancer spoke out this week about his kids with Britney distancing themselves from their mother. He claimed they were embarrassed by the photos she posted on social media. Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed the kids missed their grandfather Jamie Spears despite Britney claiming he terrorized her for over a decade. RadarOnline.com has learned, that years before Kevin was singing Jamie’s praises he accused him of hurting his then 13-year-old son, Sean....
Sylvester Stallone’s Comments About His Wife Leaving Him Months Before Divorce Resurface

Prior to his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce after 25 years together, Sylvester Stallone opened up about how he really felt about the marriage. During a February 2022 appearance on their daughters’ podcast Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin spoke about their marriage of more than two decades. “If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide,” Stallone admitted. “Which infers that I have multiple personalities.”
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
