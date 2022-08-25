ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini wears Shania Twain's 1999 Grammys dress: 'So blown away'

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Kelsea Ballerini is feeling like a woman — Shania Twain to be exact!

At Wednesday's Academy of County Music Honors, Ballerini, 28, paid tribute to the "That Don't Impress Me Much" hitmaker by wearing the white Marc Bouwer dress that Twain, 56, wore to the 1999 Grammys.

The ACM Honors will air on Fox Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

" I am so blown away ," Twain told Entertainment Tonight of seeing the "stunning" Ballerini in her gown. "It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0At8fH_0hV6XBMM00
Kelsea Ballerini wore Shania Twain's 1999 Grammys dress to ACM Honors. Jason Kempin, Getty Images for ACM

The Canadian singer-songwriter wore the sequined turtleneck gown to the 1999 Grammy ceremony where she won best country song and best female country vocal performance for “You’re Still the One.”

"That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again," Twain told ET. "Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another women."

In order to pull off the tribute, Ballerini revealed she first tried it on Tuesday at the Grammy Museum where it's stored. "I had back-up just in case (it didn't fit)," she shared.

"To be able to honor her is one thing, but to be able to honor her and have her blessing … It’s like, ‘I like what you’re doing enough to let you wear my dress that I won my Grammys in,'" the "Heartfirst" singer reflected.

Twain was honored with the Poet's Award at the ACM ceremony.

"Songwriting is everything to me," the Grammy-winning artist told the outlet. "It's just probably the most meaningful compliment."

Ballerini had one more ode to Twain in store at the ACM Honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnlL4_0hV6XBMM00
Kelsea Ballerini wore a replica of Shania Twain's outfit worn in the music video to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" while performing the hit song. Erika Goldring, Getty Images for ACM

The Tennessee native wore a replica of Twain's outfit she wore in the music video to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" while performing the hit song.

"I'm living my best fan girl life," Ballerini gushed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelsea Ballerini wears Shania Twain's 1999 Grammys dress: 'So blown away'

