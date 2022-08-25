Hunter Trail closed at Bells Ferry until Oct. 14

Cherokee County

Hunter Trail will be closed to through traffic at Bells Ferry Road near Acworth through Oct. 14, the Cherokee County Community Development Agency announced.

The road closure, which began Aug. 22, is for construction associated with the extension of Owl Creek Parkway to Hunter Trail in southwest Cherokee County.

Residents on Hunter Drive must use Owl Creek Parkway and Buice Lake Parkway to access Bells Ferry Road. A posted detour will be provided for the duration of the construction.

Motorists are asked to obey the detour for their safety as well as for the safety of all contractors’ personnel.

For questions about the detour, contact the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program at 678-493-6077.