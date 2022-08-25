Stunning Nasa video reveals sharpest views ever of Andromeda Galaxy

NASA has rereleased stunning photos of our galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy.

Andromeda is the next-closest galaxy to the Milky Way, and it shares many of the same properties as our home galaxy.

The clearest image of Andromeda to date Credit: NASA

The Andromeda Galaxy has spiral tendrils just the same as the Milky Way does Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The largest-ever image of the Andromeda Galaxy was posted to Nasa's Instagram account.

"Our Milky Way galaxy and Andromeda are similar in size and shape, and by studying our sister galaxy, we can learn much about our own," Nasa's caption wrote.

Andromeda and The Milky Way are expected to collide in about 4.5billion years.

The snapshot was captured by the Hubble Telescope in 2015.

"We can identify thousands of star clusters – a compact group of hundreds or thousands of stars," Nasa's caption continued.

In total, the image shows over 100million stars in the frame.

Nasa compared the work to snapping an image of a beach with the clarity to identify individual grains of sand.

The panoramic is assembled from more than 7,000 individual photographs taken from more than 400 angles.

Andromeda is 2.5million lightyears away - a distance that is almost impossible to comprehend.

Consider that light travels at almost one billion feet per second.

Light travels 11million miles in one minute, almost 700million miles in an hour, and almost six trillion miles in a year.

Despite light's ultra-fast capabilities, it still takes 2.5million years for light from Andromeda to reach the lenses of our observatories.

The Hubble Telescope's captures of Andromeda show what the galaxy looked like 2.5million years in the past because of the vast distance.

The Hubble Telescope served honorably as the premier space observatory and has been parked about 340miles from Earth's surface since 1990.

The James Webb Space Telescope is situated about one million miles away and was launched with 30 years worth of technological improvements on board.