Judge orders Friday release of redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

By Bart Jansen and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

A federal magistrate Thursday ordered the release of a redacted version of the Justice Department's affidavit that supported the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate .

U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart said the edited document would be made public by noon Friday.

"I find that the Government has met its burden of showing a compelling reason/good cause to seal portions of the Affidavit because disclosure would reveal the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties, the investigation’s strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods, and grand jury information..." the judge wrote in a brief order, explaining why the entire document could not be released.

Reinhart's action came just hours after the Justice Department submitted a redacted version of the document used to justify the Aug. 8 search warrant for Mar-a-Lago , which Reinhart authorized.

Affidavits typically remain under seal until charges are filed, according to legal experts. Federal prosecutors oppose unsealing the Trump search affidavit because the document could compromise the investigation and discourage witnesses from cooperating. Redactions would be so extensive as to render the document useless, prosecutors argued.

Reinhart said this week that he was considering "whether there is a less onerous alternative to sealing the entire document."

"I cannot say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in a meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately reach that conclusion after hearing further from the Government," he wrote Monday.

Mar-a-Lago search warrant shows Trump under espionage investigation USA TODAY

Media companies including The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Network, argued for release of the affidavit to learn more about what provoked the unprecedented search of a former president’s home.

The government filed its arguments for keeping the affidavit sealed under seal, too. The media consortium argued in a filing Thursday that the government's arguments should be made public because they could provide more details about the investigation, even if portions dealing with what is in the affidavit remain sealed.

"At a minimum, any portions of the Brief that recite those facts about the investigation, without revealing additional ones not yet publicly available – in addition to any other portions that pose no threat to the investigation – should be unsealed," the media companies argued. "Furthermore, any legal arguments in the government’s filings should be made public, even if some of the facts the government recounts remain under seal."

Trump isn’t part of the lawsuit, but he called for the release of the entire affidavit in a post on social media. In a separate case, he asked a federal court to order the return of the documents .

More: Trump's relentless attacks on Mar-a-Lago search lack context. What he said vs. what we know.

FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents . But prosecutors released no details about what the documents contained. The affidavit could shed light on what FBI agents were looking for and why.

Jay Bratt, a top Justice Department National Security Division official, told Reinhart the document would require such extensive redactions that it would not "edify the public in any meaningful way.”

Reinhart told lawyers the process for reviewing the document and its possible release would be considerate and careful. Besides concerns about intimidating witnesses, Reinhart said revealing details about Mar-a-Lago could hurt the Secret Service's ability to protect the former president.

Read the judge's order:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge orders Friday release of redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Comments / 41

Carl Landers
7d ago

well folks! they finally have the goods on President Trump, after spending 40 million investigating and no telling how much time the House of Representatives has been on it all it took was raiding his home and they found that he had been removing the tags off of the pillows punishable by law.

Reply(6)
19
Thomas Bell
7d ago

So another witch hunt. If you had real proof you wouldn't redact any information. So you redacted it to fit your narrative

Reply
12
Mark Chase
7d ago

I wonder if we'll hear Trump muttering to himself as he leaves the courtroom after being convicted, "But... Hunter's laptop! Hillary's server!"

Reply(4)
6
