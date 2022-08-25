Read full article on original website
Nebraska 4-H Foundation brings talent and skill to State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't have the Nebraska State Fair without 4-H, and members are out in full force this year. Executive Director of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation Stuart Shepherd has more on the program and what fairgoers can expect to see this year.
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
With thousands of exhibitors, the Nebraska State Fair kicked off the 4-H livestock shows
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Saturday, the day started with rainy conditions, but that didn't stop thousands of people from showing up at the State Fair and enjoying the livestock shows. On the show ring, kids in 4-H need to showcase what they have learned and worked on throughout...
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
State Fair hosts thousands of school kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
CPI promotes 'Safety First' mindset
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As Nebraskans prepare for the harvest season, CPI is encouraging ag producers, and their own employees, to practice 'Safety First'. Doran Burmood, vice president of health and safety at CPI has more on what measures the company takes to ensure this mindset.
Interview with Steve Larson of Larson Metal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — He's the man who literally puts a roof over our head at the Nebraska State Fair. Steve Larson of Larson Metal tells us more about the services they provide.
Stock show life: State Fair is the culmination of months of work for livestock exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Everything but the kitchen sink -- some families bring it all to the State Fair. They pack fans, chairs, snacks, and don't forget the cows as they fill their trailers for weekends like this. Such is the stock show life. Before kids stride into the...
