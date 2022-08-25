The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) Is Closing & I'm Disappointed

The dividend ETF space is competitive. In my latest dividend ETF rankings, there are 150 dividend ETFs to choose from and the landscape is dominated by heavyweights, such as Vanguard, State Street and Blackrock. There is right around $350 billion invested in dividend ETFs right now, but just the 10 largest of those funds account for $263 billion of it. The group is very top-heavy, but there's still room for mid-size ETFs to compete and have success.

That's why I had high hopes for the JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV). Launched back in 2017, it checked all the boxes for what should have been a successful ETF, but it just never caught on.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Namely, it had the JPMorgan name. Obviously, it's a bigger name in the banking world, but JPMorgan Asset Management had slowly and steadily been building its ETF lineup. Its first ETF, the JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) launched back in 2014 and the company has consistently been bringing new funds to market ever since. Currently, JPMorgan offers 45 different ETFs managing a total of $80 billion.

Its largest and most successful ETFs to date have been the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). They've also had some success with their "BetaBuilders" suite, which are designed to compete on cost with the Vanguards of the world. The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) actually undercuts comparable Vanguard offerings on cost by coming in at 0.02%.

JDIV should have been a part of that.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

It was also competitive on cost. Its 0.12% expense ratio, making it the 8th cheapest out of the 150 dividend ETF universe. The fund's index also seemed to follow a fairly logical strategy. It is designed to establish sector weights by considering both the yield of the sector and the relative volatility of sector returns. From there, it targets the U.S. equity securities within each sector that have a high dividend yield over a rolling twelve month period. What you end up with is a portfolio that focuses on high yield stocks, but adjusts for volatility on both a sector and individual security basis.

In my opinion, the fund, unfortunately, failed because it fell into that gray area where funds typically go to die - its low expense ratio didn't matter because Vanguard already dominates that space and it wasn't "shiny" enough to attract attention. On the former point, we've seen evidence of this from the suite of 0% expense ratios that have already launched. The four ETFs - two from SoFi and two from BNY Mellon - have only attracted a combined $1.3 billion in assets in more than two years. That's certainly a decent number, but not nearly a runaway success despite being free as free can get. Salt was an issuer that debuted a pair of ETFs with -0.05% expense ratios (yes, they paid you to invest). They attracted very little money as well and have since transitioned into other funds.

JDIV never had more than about $80 million in assets and stands at about $60 million right now. That's still a pretty high number for an ETF that's about to close. If you take a look at the list of ETFs currently slated to close, the majority are well below the $20 million mark.

ETF Closure List

The low expense ratio probably helped push the issuer towards closing JDIV despite the higher asset base. With such a low expense ratio, an ETF needs to build up that much more of an asset base to breakeven. I'm sure JPMorgan figured that if it hadn't really gotten close to even $100 million in assets over nearly five years, it was probably never going to happen.

In my latest dividend ETF rankings, JDIV barely cracked the top 50. I had this to say about the fund at the time.

The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) at #46 is the opposite case. It has a great expense ratio, but just hasn't caught on with investors. At just $72 million in assets, it's easily the smallest ETF to land in the top 50. Due to that and the lack of trading volume, spreads are quite high making the total cost of ownership not quite so advantageous.

It's a disappointing end to what I felt was a promising dividend ETF.

