Ruth Buzzi was born to make people laugh. “My singular agendum was to help people enjoy their lives through laughter,” the beloved funnywoman told Closer in 2015. After recently suffering a series of strokes, Ruth, 86, is “bedridden and incapacitated” but still able to treat her new struggle with humor. “She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way,” shares her husband of 43 years, Kent Perkins, who says Ruth is handling her situation “bravely and still with humor, believe it or not…. She can still speak and understand, she still recognizes all her friends and loved ones.”

