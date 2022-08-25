Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
‘Laugh-In’ Alum Ruth Buzzi’s Husband Shares Health Update After She Suffered a Series of Strokes
Ruth Buzzi was born to make people laugh. “My singular agendum was to help people enjoy their lives through laughter,” the beloved funnywoman told Closer in 2015. After recently suffering a series of strokes, Ruth, 86, is “bedridden and incapacitated” but still able to treat her new struggle with humor. “She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way,” shares her husband of 43 years, Kent Perkins, who says Ruth is handling her situation “bravely and still with humor, believe it or not…. She can still speak and understand, she still recognizes all her friends and loved ones.”
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robert and Kristy Are ‘Done’ With His Mother on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
I Love a Mama's Boy continues the story of Robert, Kristy, and Nancy. Robert and Kristy have finally reached their breaking point and don't want Nancy in their lives.
Leyna Seems to Have Second Thoughts About Getting Married on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
On I Love a Mama's Boy, Leyna is getting very worried about her future with Ethan. Will his mom ruin their happily-ever-after?
People
Lindsey Vonn's Mother, Lindy Lund, Dies One Year After ALS Diagnosis: 'So Grateful for Every Moment'
Lindsey Vonn's mother, Linda Lindy Anne Lund, has died one year after being diagnosed with ALS. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Saturday, a rep for the 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist confirmed the news. "Lindsey Vonn's mother, Lindy Anne Lund, passed away Thursday night from ALS, exactly one year to the day of her diagnosis," the statement said. "ALS is a devastating disease and one that has not yet found a cure."
Career-driven dad leaves daughter with his parents
Should one have children when they can’t be a good parent?. Kids are a great responsibility, and hence, one shouldn’t have them if they aren’t ready to put in the effort.
Comments / 0