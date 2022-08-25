Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
WGNtv.com
Making its world debut in Chicago, it’s raining purple at Prince: The Immersive Experience
“To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would—I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven,” – Prince. It’s been raining purple for most of the summer downtown Chicago. Prince: The Immersive Experience made its world debut right here in the Midwest. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago residents of high-rise buildings are...
ABC7 Chicago
Mom whose feet were severed in Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident talks about recovery
CHICAGO -- Nearly two weeks after her feet were severed in a boating accident at the "Playpen" in downtown Chicago, Lana Batochir says she still hasn't seen her two young children but expects to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week. She hasn't told her 6-year-old...
WGNtv.com
Drawing diversity: Training program helping diverse comic artists hit new ‘milestone’
CHICAGO — Daimon Hampton, an aspiring artist from Chicago’s South Side, knows comic books are some of the most colorful stories we have. But the “legacy characters’ like Superman, Batman and Spider-Man are mostly white men, and so are the vast majority of the writers and illustrators, according to an analysis.
959theriver.com
Win a 4-Pack of Passes to Peppa Pig World of Play AND Legoland!
Listen to Scott Mackay in the morning everyday this week at 8:35a for your chance to win a family fourpack of tickets to Peppa Pig World of Play AND Legoland!. Peppa Pig World of Play is an indoor play attraction for pre-school age children and their families. There are 14...
Feel Like Royalty? You Can Buy This Actual Illinois Castle For Under $700K
Hear ye, hear ye, all Midwest royals, you can move into your Chicago palace now. Bridgeport Castle is in Chicago and it's listed on Zillow for $669,999. It's 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,800 square feet. The real-life non-fairytale address for it is 3410 S. Carpenter Street. From the...
Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago
Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
Artist recreates and unveils famous car kabob sculpture in Berwyn
The car kabob immortalized in the movie “Wayne’s World” is back in Berwyn. Artist Pete Gamen said his recreation of the famous car kabob is smaller at only 23 feet tall and uses fiberglass go-carts.
beltmag.com
Chicago Was Almost a Country Town
In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
wgnradio.com
Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website.
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color Factory
The interactive museum opened in the basement of the Willis Tower this June. (CHICAGO) Art has turned immersive in Chicago at the Color Factory, located in the Willis Tower at 233 S. Wacker Dr.
letsbeardown.com
BRIAN URLACHER'S DIET WAS SOMETHING ELSE DURING HIS PLAYING DAYS...
Brian Urlacher has been one of the biggest characters to ever play in Chicago. He truly left his mark on the city as a whole. Let's just say it, he was legendary. Here he is talking about his diet... this might not have been legendary, yet it still worked just fine!
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Cafe Bionda Reopening Under New Ownership in South Loop
The Italian restaurant will be taken over by 8 Hospitality Group
Woman's stolen Kia in Chicago garage the latest victim of viral TikTok trend
CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera,...
