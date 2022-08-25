ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Making its world debut in Chicago, it’s raining purple at Prince: The Immersive Experience

“To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would—I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven,” – Prince. It’s been raining purple for most of the summer downtown Chicago. Prince: The Immersive Experience made its world debut right here in the Midwest. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
959theriver.com

Win a 4-Pack of Passes to Peppa Pig World of Play AND Legoland!

Listen to Scott Mackay in the morning everyday this week at 8:35a for your chance to win a family fourpack of tickets to Peppa Pig World of Play AND Legoland!. Peppa Pig World of Play is an indoor play attraction for pre-school age children and their families. There are 14...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
NBC Chicago

Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago

Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
Idris Elba
beltmag.com

Chicago Was Almost a Country Town

In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website. 
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman's stolen Kia in Chicago garage the latest victim of viral TikTok trend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera,...
CHICAGO, IL

