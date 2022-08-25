Read full article on original website
Interview with Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator Kathleen Lodl
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of the many crucial programs the State Fair facilitates every year is the 4-H programs and exhibits. Kathleen Lodl, the Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator, sat down with NTV's Steve White and explained what you can expect at the State Fair this year and how 4-H programs provide kids with skills they can use for a lifetime.
With thousands of exhibitors, the Nebraska State Fair kicked off the 4-H livestock shows
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Saturday, the day started with rainy conditions, but that didn't stop thousands of people from showing up at the State Fair and enjoying the livestock shows. On the show ring, kids in 4-H need to showcase what they have learned and worked on throughout...
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
Interview with Steve Larson of Larson Metal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — He's the man who literally puts a roof over our head at the Nebraska State Fair. Steve Larson of Larson Metal tells us more about the services they provide.
