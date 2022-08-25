Read full article on original website
Phillies sweep the Reds while Eagles prepare for 2022 NFL season
The Phillies rebounded from losing three out of four to the New York Mets last weekend by completing a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Red on Thursday Night. The Phillies outscored the Reds 22-16 during the home series with a combination of timely hitting and solid pitching. The Phillies now have three four-game series sweeps this year; The last time that happened was 1953! However, the big news is the anticipated return of 2021 National League MVP Bryce Harper to the lineup and the concern of placing their Ace Starting Pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 15-day Injury List. It’s bittersweet news heading into the weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates coming to town for three games as the Phillies hope to keep winning.
No. 5 Millville has all the answers with solid ‘W’ in Battle at the Beach
There were questions coming into the season. No worries. Millville just needed an opportunity to provide the answers. From a statement game by All-State wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks to the debut of junior quarterback Jacob Zamot to how first-year head coach Humberto Ayala would react to being the new guy in charge, the Thunderbolts had all the answers.
downbeach.com
‘Local legend’ appointed to coach girls basketball at OCHS
OCEAN CITY – She’s a local legend. She’s a girls basketball coach who had a storied career playing college ball to advance to the NCAA Final Four in 1982. Stephanie Gaitley went on to teach other players skills on the court to win championships at top colleges.
[WATCH LIVE] 2022 Battle at the Beach Football Games
The 2022 Battle at the Beach is back in Ocean City with 11 games this weekend at Carey Stadium. You can watch all 11 games right here on 973espn.com and the app!. All this weekend keep checking back here to watch the games live and see past games below. Watch...
Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
papreplive.com
Disturbance halts football game between Bonner-Prendie, Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY — The 18th renewal of the rivalry football game between Upper Darby High and host Bonner-Prendergast was stopped with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter Friday when fans from both teams stormed the field in an apparent panic. With Bonner leading, 12-0, there was known to be...
Shawnee holds off furious forth quarter rally by Northern Burlington
For an opening night, NJSIAA Week 0 game, Northern Burlington and Shawnee put their fans–and coaches–through a whole season of emotions from the first few seconds until the final whistle blew. Sample HTML block. At the end of the night, a furious fourth quarter comeback attempt by the...
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'.
Water at Jersey shore surges to nearly 84 degrees
The water off the Jersey shore was warmer than places in the Outer Banks this week, less than two weeks after water temperatures had plunged to 55 -- and a curious weather effect was behind that wild temperature swing. The ocean waters off of the Jersey Shore and other areas...
Atlantic City Tavern & Bar Sets Permanent ‘Spot’ For Deceased Patron
Clarence “CC” Davenport was a beloved regular customer at The Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In reality, he was so much more than that. Davenport was also a longtime (30 year) employee for the County of Atlantic, who retired about three years ago. We have heard...
Atlantic City Ducktown Tavern Legendary Patron Has Passed Away
In this “Game of Life,” there are acquaintances, friends, customers … importantly, there are also legends. The Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City New Jersey had a regular patron by the name of Clarence Davenport, who recently passed away. In truth, Davenport, better known as CC, was much...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Garden State Beer Company hosting Happy Hour Friday Eagles Party
On Friday, August 26th, The Sports Bash with Mike Gill is broadcasting live from Garden State Beer Company where one lucky listener will win the bus trip to Washington to see the Philadelphia Eagles play their NFC East Rivals; The Commanders are led by former Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz this season. Located on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Garden State Beer Company is an Award Winning Brewery and one of the best that Atlantic County has to offer. Check out below to learn why this is the perfect location for The Sports Bash with Mike Gill's "Happy Hour Friday" Eagles Party on this Friday!
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash
A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Linwood Police Running DWI Checkpoint Tonight
The Linwood Police Department has announced that they will have a DWI Checkpoint set up in the city tonight (Friday, August 26.) Police have even announced the location of the checkpoint: the intersection of New Road (Route 9) and Oak Avenue. Coincidentally, the checkpoint is very near the city's police station.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
fox29.com
Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
