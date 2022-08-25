The Phillies rebounded from losing three out of four to the New York Mets last weekend by completing a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Red on Thursday Night. The Phillies outscored the Reds 22-16 during the home series with a combination of timely hitting and solid pitching. The Phillies now have three four-game series sweeps this year; The last time that happened was 1953! However, the big news is the anticipated return of 2021 National League MVP Bryce Harper to the lineup and the concern of placing their Ace Starting Pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 15-day Injury List. It’s bittersweet news heading into the weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates coming to town for three games as the Phillies hope to keep winning.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO