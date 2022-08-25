ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.3 ESPN

Phillies sweep the Reds while Eagles prepare for 2022 NFL season

The Phillies rebounded from losing three out of four to the New York Mets last weekend by completing a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Red on Thursday Night. The Phillies outscored the Reds 22-16 during the home series with a combination of timely hitting and solid pitching. The Phillies now have three four-game series sweeps this year; The last time that happened was 1953! However, the big news is the anticipated return of 2021 National League MVP Bryce Harper to the lineup and the concern of placing their Ace Starting Pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 15-day Injury List. It’s bittersweet news heading into the weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates coming to town for three games as the Phillies hope to keep winning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
downbeach.com

‘Local legend’ appointed to coach girls basketball at OCHS

OCEAN CITY – She’s a local legend. She’s a girls basketball coach who had a storied career playing college ball to advance to the NCAA Final Four in 1982. Stephanie Gaitley went on to teach other players skills on the court to win championships at top colleges.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dayton, NJ
City
Linwood, NJ
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Somers Point, NJ
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC Philadelphia

Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running

A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
UPPER DARBY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Petty#The Dayton Dragons#The Cincinnati Reds#Mlb Pipeline#The Minnesota Twins
97.3 ESPN

Garden State Beer Company hosting Happy Hour Friday Eagles Party

On Friday, August 26th, The Sports Bash with Mike Gill is broadcasting live from Garden State Beer Company where one lucky listener will win the bus trip to Washington to see the Philadelphia Eagles play their NFC East Rivals; The Commanders are led by former Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz this season. Located on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Garden State Beer Company is an Award Winning Brewery and one of the best that Atlantic County has to offer. Check out below to learn why this is the perfect location for The Sports Bash with Mike Gill's "Happy Hour Friday" Eagles Party on this Friday!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
WPG Talk Radio

Linwood Police Running DWI Checkpoint Tonight

The Linwood Police Department has announced that they will have a DWI Checkpoint set up in the city tonight (Friday, August 26.) Police have even announced the location of the checkpoint: the intersection of New Road (Route 9) and Oak Avenue. Coincidentally, the checkpoint is very near the city's police station.
LINWOOD, NJ
fox29.com

Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy