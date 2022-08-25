ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
MANCHESTER, NH
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
WWE
411mania.com

Iyo Sky Explains Why Her Ring Name Was Changed in WWE

– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky spoke about her name change in WWE from Io Shirai to Iyo Sky. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):. Iyo Sky on her name change: “I think that the image of the former ‘Shirai’ is conveyed in...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings

A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Tag Matches Did Goldberg Have?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE
411mania.com

Renee Paquette Shares Photos From WWE Rivals Filming

– As previously noted, Renee Paquette was recently in Orlando, Florida to film future WWE on A&E programming, along with JBL, Johnny Gargango, and Kevin Owens. Renee Paquette shared a post on her Instagram revealing they did some filming for WWE Rivals on A&E. Paquette wrote in the caption of...
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
WWE
411mania.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down

AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)

As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
WWE
411mania.com

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More

STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’

Kenny Omega waded into a Twitter back-and-forth between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay ahead of the Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay AEW Trios Title Tournament match. Omega and the Young Bucks are set to face Ospreay & Aussie Open in the semifinals of the tournament on this week’s Dynamite, and after Nash made a crack about Ospreay’s marketability by asking how his merch sales are, Ospreay shot back with a knock on Nash’s propensity for torn quads.
