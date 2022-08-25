ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline

The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts

The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Roberto Clemente 1955 Topps Rookie Card Expected To Sell For Over $1 Mil!!

A Roberto Clemente rookie card -- one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history -- is hitting the auction block next month ... and is expected to sell for over $1,000,000!!. TMZ Sports has learned Clemente's 1955 Topps rookie card -- recently graded a PSA 9, indicating "mint" condition -- will go up for auction in September at PWCC Marketplace and could rival the previous record for a Clemente card, $1.107 million.
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

