Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline
The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly acquired star pitcher at the trade deadline, could be target in winter
The New York Yankees seemingly had a fantastic trade deadline until general manager Brian Cashman traded away Jordan Montgomery with moments left. Montgomery has been fantastic for the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a 0.35 ERA over 25.2 innings, generating a 94.1% left on base rate. However, Cashman was looking to...
Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts
The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.
Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
Yardbarker
Yankees Turned Down This Pablo López Trade Offer From Marlins at Deadline
OAKLAND — Now that the dust has settled weeks after this year's trade deadline, new details have emerged from negotiations between the Marlins and Yankees regarding a possible Pablo López deal. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Miami offered López and veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas to New...
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
TMZ.com
Roberto Clemente 1955 Topps Rookie Card Expected To Sell For Over $1 Mil!!
A Roberto Clemente rookie card -- one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history -- is hitting the auction block next month ... and is expected to sell for over $1,000,000!!. TMZ Sports has learned Clemente's 1955 Topps rookie card -- recently graded a PSA 9, indicating "mint" condition -- will go up for auction in September at PWCC Marketplace and could rival the previous record for a Clemente card, $1.107 million.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
Yankees Rumors: Brian Cashman expected to return no matter how 2022 ends
Well, Yankees fans, it seems like no matter how the 2022 season ends — with a bang or with a September’s worth of whimpers — the man in charge of creating the current flawed roster will be back with a new contract in hand. Hey, maybe 2024!...
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB・
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies Promote Slew of Top Prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted a heap of their top talents for the tail end of the minor league season.
