Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Next generation 911 service going statewide
CHICAGO (WICS) — The state is upgrading its 911 service. Soon, you’ll be able to send a text to ask for help. Once this system is in place, you’ll be able to get help by sending a message on your phone. Fifteen thousand calls are made to...
khqa.com
Satanic Temple approved for event at Pennsylvania school district
YORK COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — Directors of a school district in Pennsylvania announced that an application was approved for "the Satanic Temple to use our facility as we were required to do so by Board police No. 707." A statement goes on to say an event will be held...
khqa.com
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
khqa.com
Post a photo of your pup on National Dog Day
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Happy National Dog Day!. August 26 is a day to celebrate man's best friend. According to the National Day Calendar, National Dog Day was established by pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige in 2004. A study by marketing firm TOP Data shows that the Labrador retriever...
Comments / 0