ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Stephen Barbee has new execution date set

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxMEJ_0hV6UcSa00

HUNTSVILLE ( KFDX/KJTL ) — After two stays of execution since 2019, a death row inmate convicted of murdering a pregnant Wichita Falls woman and her 7-year-old son now has a third execution date set.

Stephen Barbee, 55, has been on death row since February 2006 awaiting execution for the February 2005 suffocation murders of 34-year-old Rider graduate Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden in their Fort Worth home.

After Barbee’s last appeal was rejected, a new execution date is now set for November 16, 2022.

RELATED: Man on death row for killing pregnant Wichita Falls woman granted stay of execution

Barbee had been set for execution last October but won a stay from a federal court so his request for a pastor to pray with him and touch him in the execution chamber could be heard. Barbee’s attorney said the denial of this request violated his constitutional freedom to exercise his religion .

Barbee lost the last state appeal of his conviction in 2013.

Prosecutors said Barbee killed Underwood because he thought he was the father of Underwood’s unborn son and he was afraid she would tell his wife. They said Underwood’s son walked into the room while he was killing her and was also suffocated after he tried to defend his mother.

Authorities say Barbee led them to the victim’s bodies in a shallow grave in Denton County.

Barbee won another federal stay of execution in September 2019 for his October date on grounds that his attorney chose to admit his guilt as the best chance to avoid execution, and the defendant has the right to overrule such a decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Huntsville, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
RED OAK, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old, 17-year-old killed in Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead. A toddler was also injured. The shooting happened just before 2:15 p.m., outside a home on Steel Dust Drive, near Saginaw Boulevard and Boswell Road. Police said...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Convicted Murderer Executed After 16 Years

A convicted murderer was executed at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville more than 16 years after he committed the crime that got him sentenced to death. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was found guilty of murdering real estate agent Sarah Walker in 2006, as reported by The Dallas Express. He stabbed her more than 30 times inside a model home in Collin County.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
FORT WORTH, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy