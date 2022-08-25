Read full article on original website
Chester Disciples Serving Up Brisket
It's Summer Market this afternoon/evening (Thursday,) over in Liberty County, in Chester City Park. The Jr. Disciples Youth Group will have brisket with potato salad, coleslaw, dessert & drinks on the platter in the park. While you're chomping down your brisket, you can get into the LIVE music with David Ehinger. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be "adult" beverages, rugs, craft stuff, LOCAL meats & produce too available. We'll be having another "high time" on the Hil-Line during Summer '22 in northcentral Montana.
FREE Performance For Conrad
Here comes an invited to watch & enjoy "Twelfth Night" as Montana Shakespeare in the Park performs next Monday, 8/29, in Conrad. Monday evening's presentation will be down at the Conrad Swimming Pool Park with showtime at 6. Be sure & bring along your lawn chair to enjoy this FREE performance in the park.
CB & Chester Are Doing It
There's a Red Cross Blood Drive this afternoon (Tuesday,) up at the Sunburst Methodist Church from 12:30, until 5. "If" you can't make it this afternoon in Sunburst, why not check out the Chester Blood Drive for the CJI communities this Thursday, from 11:30, to 5:30, over at Our Savior Lutheran in Chester.
Pondera Players Have A “CLUE”
The Pondera Players are extending a special invitation to come out & audition for their upcoming fall production of "CLUE," as the "Players" bring one of our all time favorite board games to life. Auditions are scheduled for next week...Tuesday, & Wednesday, nights (8/30 & 9/1) at 7, o'clock, down at Norley Hall in Conrad. The Pondera Players can use both on stage, & off stage help...
Shelby CHANGES Days/Dates
Our Shelby Booster Club changed BOTH days & dates for their booster club meeting. The Boosters will now meet tomorrow, Thursday night out at Clark's Family Restaurant. Meeting time's 6 o'clock SHARP at Clarks. GO COYOTES!!
Suffering & Caring In Choteau
A Humanitarian Benefit for Ukraine, is set for Choteau, THIS weekend with a Community Corn Hole Tournament & Potluck. It kicks off this afternoon (Friday) at the firehall at 4, with the Car parade will commence at the fire hall. On tap for tomorrow, there'll be benefit garage sales all daylong, the corn hole tournament at City Park & Pavilion at 2, along with other events including a bounce hour slide, kids fishing booth, Spring Creek tug a war & silent auction too. It's all a humanitarian benefit for the people of Ukraine suffering from the devastating effects of war. The fund goal's $15,000, with ALL proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross. For more information, please contact Chris Evensen at 750 1275.
Alternative Routes On Monday! Shelby’s Paving
Beginning this Monday morning, 8/22, our Shelby road crews will be milling & paving Front Street from 3rd Avenue North to Montana Avenue. If all goes according to plan, crews "hope" to keep one lane open at a time. Don't worry about a thing, but city officials do request our downtown business owners & staff park in the parking lots on the south side of Main Street, & use alternative routes...
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s
The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
FWP On The Way 2 Chester & Choteau!
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting elk management meetings tonight (Wednesday, over in Chester, & tomorrow (Thursday) evening in Choteau. The meetings should gather some ideas pertaining to our "local" elk management issues along with population objectives. FWP personnel will be in Chester, at the high school tonight, & down at the library in Choteau, Thursday night. BOTH meetings will fun from 7, to 9. Come on out & share YOUR ideas...
RESTRICTIONS Come Down For Toole County
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have now gone into effect for ALL of Toole County! This means NO open burning. "If" you smoke, smoke ONLY in an enclosed vehicle. We'll keep you posted & updated on KSEN AM 1150, & K 96FM...
That WON’T Be Smoke From The Fires
That pleasant "BBQ smell" wafting through the Shelby air this Wednesday night, will be coming our direction from Logan Health Assisted Living here in Shelby. They'll be holding their Friends & Family BBQ! Family & friends of the Logan Health Shelby, will be getting together for some good old BBQ in their back courtyard Wednesday evening from 5, to 7. Please save me a burger...
Glacier County Welcomes a New MSU Extension Agent
The Golden Triangle is fortunate to have an active group of Montana State University Extension Service Agents. One of our newest is Lisa Terry, who now shares duties in Glacier County with Kari Lewis. We asked Lisa to share a little bit about herself, and her duties as a County Agent.
