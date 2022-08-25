Read full article on original website
Related
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Odell Beckham Jr. open to unlikely reunion?
Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to build drama. The free agent wide receiver sparked a bit of mayhem this week with some comments that he made about his old team, the New York Giants. Beckham responded to a fan who commented underneath one of his recent Instagram posts for Beckham to “Come back to New York.”
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues. Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers despite the team making it clear they are moving on from him. The problem is there’s just no market for the veteran quarterback as of the moment. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network made that revelation on Friday, highlighting that there is just no willing trade partner, barring […] The post RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I feel like he’s playing us’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson slammed by NFL senior advisor over lack of remorse
Deshaun Watson has been in the center of the NFL media in the last month for all the wrong reasons. As a reminder, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault. As a result, Watson was suspended by the NFL 11 games and handed a $5 million fine. Watson’s […] The post ‘I feel like he’s playing us’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson slammed by NFL senior advisor over lack of remorse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle
Kenny Pickett has played well during the preseason. As a result, there were people who believed he emerged as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement says otherwise. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update after Tomlin announced that Mitch Tribusky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. […] The post Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins add 2x Super Bowl champ in move to buff up defense
Roster cuts are right around the corner for all 32 teams in the NFL. But for the Miami Dolphins, this fine Sunday in August appears to be the perfect time not to cut anyone, but to make some additions to their roster. The Dolphins opted to shore up their defense...
Nate Newton Calls Out Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys star Nate Newton is among those calling out the franchise following the Tyron Smith injury. Smith, an All-Pro left tackle, suffered a serious leg injury at practice earlier this week. He is undergoing surgery and will be out until at least December. Newton, at a team event...
‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins
The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick […] The post ‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick has surprising excuse for Patriots’ preseason loss
The New England Patriots looked bad in their preseason finale Friday, losing 23-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Bill Belichick had an interesting theory as to why his team was so flat. Belichick suggested after the game that the Patriots may have left it on the practice field during joint...
Buccaneers could move on from veteran Tom Brady weapon
The Buccaneers have seen plenty of good from three of their running backs during the preseason. Giovani Bernard is not one of those three. Giovani Bernard was looked at as an excellent signing for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers when the news initially broke. Pairing Brady with one of the...
Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets real on another Cam Newton return after Sam Darnold injury
The Carolina Panthers have a bit of a problem. No, it’s not because of Baker Mayfield: the former Cleveland Browns QB looks great with his new team. No, Carolina’s problem is with his backup. After losing the QB1 battle, Sam Darnold was expected to be the backup to Mayfield. However, in the final preseason game, […] The post Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets real on another Cam Newton return after Sam Darnold injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Brian Daboll drops eye-opening take on Kenny Golladay’s roster status
The New York Giants have some difficult decisions to make while trying to narrow the roster down to 53 players, and Brian Daboll dropped a surprising tidbit about Kenny Golladay after the final preseason game, a loss to the Jets. When asked if Golladay’s roster spot was potentially in jeopardy, Daboll somewhat dodged the question. […] The post Giants’ Brian Daboll drops eye-opening take on Kenny Golladay’s roster status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest Around the League
One NFL quarterback could be traded before the start of the 2022 season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers has drawn trade interest around the league. Rapoport said the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers if the price is right. The...
‘Some ugly stuff out there’: Trey Lance gets brutally honest on disappointing showing in 49ers’ preseason loss to Texans
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0