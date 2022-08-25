Read full article on original website
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
Saturday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County. The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the...
3 People Injured After Crash In Terry County (Terry County, TX)
Officials reported on Friday morning that a crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler took place at approximately 6 AM. Two employees were on the bus. The bus was reportedly eastbound on FM 211 near US Highway 62/82 in Terry [..]
Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge,...
Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes
Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.
Power outages, special weather statement Sunday night in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather led to areas of flooding in Lubbock along with downed power lines and power outages Sunday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., more than 3,500 homes or businesses were without power according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map. The number had been higher at one point. The Lyntegar Electric […]
Levelland ISD bus vs. 18-wheeler, 3 minor injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m., an 18-wheeler and Levelland school bus collided at the intersection of US 62/82 and Farm to Market Road 211, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bus had been traveling eastbound on FM 211, when it failed to yield right-of-way to the truck, coming […]
Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
LPD: Second motorcycle crash with serious injuries Thursday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash with a truck and a motorcycle at East 19th Street near Teak Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:53 p.m. Both directions of the Idalou Highway were closed. In a statement, LPD said, “Traffic traveling west […]
One injured in hit and run
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
DPS investigating alcohol as factor in Levelland ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus. The […]
Lubbock SWAT Team Arrests man Near Elementary School Threatening Suicide
The Lubbock Police Department had to call the SWAT team for reinforcements this afternoon. The Lubbock Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m. this afternoon, August 26th. Police were dispatched to the area of the 6000 block of 78th Street where officers discovered 30-year-old Ryan...
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
UPDATE: 1 injured in North Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of North Sherman that left one person injured on Wednesday night. According to the police report, officers arrived on the scene only to find that the victim had run east and was laying on the ground at the intersection of Avenue S and Cesar Chavez with a belt tied around his arm.
Deputy called to retrieve pig from Levelland campus
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sheriff’s Deputy for the Hockley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a pig outside the Levelland Academic Beginnings Center. In a social a media post, HCSO said Deputy Martinez was out serving civil process papers when the call came in about a pig wondering the ABC campus.
Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes on Saturday. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. “Extremely blessed, you know, I wasn’t expecting this at...
Lubbock man attempted to run officer off highway during chase, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested after he led Lubbock Police on a chase on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers were told Mark Birdsong, 57, fled a convenience store near Marsha Sharp Freeway in a pickup truck with one wheel on a rim, according to the police report. The report also […]
