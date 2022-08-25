ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

TFT team drops major 7.5 PBE patch for weekend playtesting

Heading into the first weekend of PBE testing for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, the balance team put together a large update today that covers everything from dragons and carriers, to Augments and traits. Scheduled to drop on live servers Sept. 8, TFT Set 7.5 is getting its balance kinks worked...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak version 11.0.2 patch notes

Capcom has released a new update for Monster Hunter Rise’s latest expansion, Sunbreak, focusing on several fixes and balance adjustments. Known as Patch 11.0.2, some of the patch notes highlights include the error fix for equipment loadouts, errors on Anomaly Investigations being pertained to as “unauthorized quests,” and several “miscellaneous” bugs occurring on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All pay-to-win skins in League of Legends

League of Legends, other than being the most popular MOBA alongside Dota 2, is well-known for being free-to-play. In order to keep League free, yet profitable, Riot Games has, in the early days, introduced the system of skins to the game. Skins, which adorn champions, together with their abilities, into a unique appearance, range from 390 RP to 3250 RP in cost.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion

Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbe#Nerf#Tft#Economy#Video Game#Teamfight Tactics#Tempest
dotesports.com

Top Esports’ JackeyLove deals 22,000 damage to enemy champions in a single teamfight with Zeri

Top Esports AD carry JackeyLove dealt over 22,000 damage to enemy champions during a single teamfight in the second game of Top Esports’ LPL Summer Split playoff series against JD Gaming earlier today. Although Top Esports went on to lose the series by way of a reverse sweep, JackeyLove may have broken the all-time record for the most damage dealt by any player during one teamfight.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE

In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event

Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

Here is the complete King’s Fall loot table for Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall raid is a reprise of the Destiny raid released alongside the title’s The Taken King expansion. The overhauled version seems true to the original experience and only brings a few minor tweaks throughout encounters. Its loot pool also reprises a few weapons from the original raid with a pass to make them in line with the Destiny 2 sandbox, including perks such as Incandescent or Pugilist when applicable. The Exotic, Touch of Malice, is also available as a random drop from Oryx, the raid’s final boss.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Darkin and Shadow Isle Legends of Runeterra spoilers set up future archetypes

Riot Games dropped seven Awakening spoilers for the upcoming Legends of Runeterra expansion, showcasing powerful Darkin, Freljord, and Shadow Isles cards. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion includes four champions we know of so far. Joining the squad of champions in LoR are Kayn, Jax, Master Yi, and Norra. No champions were revealed during today’s Awakening spoilers, but several powerful cards were, potentially setting up a fifth champion or future archetypes.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who won the Destiny 2 King’s Fall World First race?

A new season of Destiny 2 has been graced with the return of another Raid. This time, the King’s Fall Raid is back, challenging players to take on the might of the Hive and the unrelenting power of The Taken King, Oryx. While the King’s Fall Raid is something...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What does Inting mean in League of Legends?

League of Legends’ lingo can often be the key to better understanding your teammates. When players first start their League adventures, their first order of business will be to understand the game’s mechanics. Once that’s out of the way, they’ll need to get familiar with the lingo to increase their team’s communication level.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked

VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Among Us crosshair in VALORANT

It might not be an official collaboration, but VALORANT players can still get a little sus on the battlefield with a special custom crosshair. In the game’s newest patch, Riot Games gave players multiple new options to change up their crosshairs, including hexcoded colorways and customizable individual crosshair lines. Some players have discovered a way to change their crosshair into the recognizable spaceman from Among Us.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

100 Thieves earn spot at Worlds 2022 after explosive LCS Championship series against Liquid

North American League of Legends fans were treated to a battle between the new and old era of the west today, when Team Liquid’s veteran superteam clashed against the young stars of 100 Thieves during the second round of the 2022 LCS Championship. The best-of-five series promised to be an explosive encounter between two of the best teams in the league, but when the dust settled at the end of the day, only one team rose from the carnage: 100 Thieves.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy