Brownsburg, IN

WIBC.com

Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Hendricks County, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Brownsburg, IN
Pittsboro, IN
FOX59

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a damaged school bus nearby”.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police looking for missing man

UPDATE: IMPD announced Green was located and is safe ******** INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. 73-year-old Earnest Green was last seen in the area of 800 S Kitley Ave on August 27th. Green is 5’7″, weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person in critical condition after near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition Sunday night after a shooting on the city’s near north side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent around 9:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of N. College Avenue on report of a person shot. This area is near the intersection of E. 15th Street and N. College.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Greensburg police searching for missing 36-year-old woman

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old woman. Police said Jennifer Leeper is described as a 36-year-old white female. GPD said Leeper is 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Leeper was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in Greensburg, which […]
GREENSBURG, IN

