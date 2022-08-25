ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe & Alison Oliver Board Emerald Fennell’s Film ‘Saltburn’ For Prime Video

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
Richard E. Grant ( Can You Ever Forgive Me? ), Archie Madekwe ( See ) and Alison Oliver ( Conversations with Friends ) are the newest additions to the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming feature Saltburn , written and directed by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell ( Promising Young Woman ). The trio joins an ensemble, which also includes Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, as previously announced.

The film hailing from MRC Film and Amazon Studios, which is currently in production in the UK, is billed as a story of obsession, though more specific plot details are being kept under wraps. Fennell is producing alongside LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie. Prime Video holds worldwide streaming rights to the film, and will release it in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with Amazon Studios and MGM set to release it in theaters.

“From the second we read Saltburn , we were completely hooked. Emerald is a triple threat filmmaker—she is really one-of-a-kind,” said Amazon Studios Head, Salke, and Head of Movies, Julie Rapaport. “We are thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at MRC and LuckyChap to bring Emerald’s vision to life and to bring the film to millions of people around the world.”

“Emerald’s first movie is one of the most bold, arresting and confident debut films of the last decade and her singular voice and provocative sensibility are on full display again in Saltburn ,” added MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman. “We are thrilled to partner with her, LuckyChap, and our friends at Prime Video and MGM to help share her vision with audiences worldwide.”

Grant’s screen career launched with his breakout role in the 1987 comedy Withnail & I, which led to him working with such directors as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Jane Campion and Robert Altman. The actor received his first Oscar nomination in 2019 for his turn opposite Melissa McCarthy in Marielle Heller’s drama, Can You Ever Forgive Me? . He has also recently appeared in films like Persuasion , Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Everybody’s Talking about Jamie , and the AMC series Dispatches from Elsewhere , among other projects.

Madekwe stars alongside Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in Apple’s original series See , which will soon return for its third and final season. He also recently wrapped Heart of Stone for director Tom Harper. Additional credits include A24’s Midsommar from writer-director Ari Aster, Lionsgate’s Voyagers , Teen Spirit opposite Elle Fanning, and BBC’s Les Misérables .

Oliver recently appeared in Conversations with Friends for Hulu and will next be seen in the upcoming BBC drama Best Interests .

Grant is represented by the UK’s Curtis Brown Group and WME; Madekwe by Curtis Brown Group, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham; and Oliver by Curtis Brown Group.

Deadline

