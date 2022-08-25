ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
The Albany Herald

Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open

ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
valdostatoday.com

Count the Kicks helps save Georgia mom’s baby

AUGUSTA – A public health campaign to track a baby’s movements during pregancy called Count the Kicks helps Georgia mom save baby. Vanessa Oden never expected that downloading a free app called Count the Kicks to track her baby’s movements during pregnancy would help save her son’s life. During pregnancy, Vanessa learned about the importance of kick counting from her doula, who suggested she use the Count the Kicks app to monitor her baby’s well-being. The CDC lists a change in baby’s movements as one of its 15 urgent maternal warning signs.
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
CBS 46

Georgia sees uptick in RSV

If you already have a bag in your home, throw it out or take it back to the store. The demand comes months after the death of Nygil Cullins. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances and higher temperatures this weekend. Updated: 11 hours ago. CBS46 News at 4 p.m. Updated:...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
WRBL News 3

Sunday Conversation: Georgia Republican Tyler Harper talks about why he’s leaving General Assembly to run for Ag commissioner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Tyler Harper, Ocilla (R), has spent a decade in the state senate. He is leaving that post to run for the vacant Commissioner of Agriculture job. WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently sat down with Harper for the weekly Sunday Conversation. Here’s what he had to say. Harper is running against Democrat […]
southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
