IGN
Netflix’s Resident Evil Cancelled After Only One Season
Netflix has cancelled its Resident Evils series just after one season. The company is not going to renew the live-action adaptation of the survival horror video game series by Capcom, Deadline reports. The show debuted on the streaming platform on July 14 consisting of eight episodes in its first season.
IGN
The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later
If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
IGN
Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash
Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
IGN
House of the Dragon - Episode 2 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's second episode, which aired on Aug. 28 on HBO. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of last week's premiere. At the end of the strong opening episode to this Game Of Thrones spin-off, everything seemed...
IGN
Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols and Gene Roddenberry to Have Their Ashes Sent to Space
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura and recently passed away, will have some of her ashes sent to space alongside Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and other legends from the series. As reported by Reuters, James Doohan, who played chief engineer Scotty on Star Trek: The...
IGN
Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
IGN
Longtail Cat Talisman
The Longtail Cat Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can redice fall damage when worn. A brooch depicting Lacrima, the long-tailed cat. Renders the wearer immune to fall damage. However, it cannot prevent falling to one's death. Lacrima features in the fables of Raya Lucaria, in which she is described as a faerie cat who was fond of playing in the great bell tower.
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IGN
Amazon EA Acquisition Rumors Spark Confusion
Video game industry media was sent into a tailspin earlier today, August 26, after a USA Today report claimed Amazon was planning to make an offer to purchase publishing giant EA. Conflicting reports have now emerged from CNBC, however, that say there are no acquisition plans in place. USA Today's...
FIFA・
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
Twisted Metal TV Series Has Wrapped Filming of Its First Season
Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series has officially wrapped filming of its first season, and the team celebrated by eating ice cream that was handed out of the back of Sweet Tooth's truck. The news was shared by Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, who also wrote a few words and...
IGN
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
IGN
Wearhard Industrial Clothing
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
IGN
Daily Deals: Grab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S Today
Whether PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox is your thing, there's a console in stock for you today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. The Xbox Series X is also in stock at Best Buy and Walmart. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
IGN
Leaker Reveals More Details For Need For Speed 2022
Need for Speed is a franchise that is synonymous with the racing games genre and the players are aching for a new instalment to the franchise. Recently we learned about a leak which provides certain details about the effects, features and character design that will be used for NFS 2022. This leak came from popular subreddit, r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. He spoke about the cartoonish effects and returning features and modes to the game which he learned about from a buddy at EA.
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
IGN
Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Video Review
Reviewed by Dan Stapleton. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed does a fine job of updating the 2006 original to look like a modern game, but that game was a fairly unambitious sequel that didn’t do much to evolve its gameplay. And while I’d be fine with a somewhat repetitive story that breaks up its missions with comedy, this is some solid C+ material that only occasionally lands a chuckle – and more often some serious cringes. Split-screen co-op makes it more enjoyable to blast through and combat does eventually get tougher when bulkier enemies join the fray, but by and large it’s more of the same B-movie sci-fi homage without a lot of brain-popping new ideas.
